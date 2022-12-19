Breaking News
House Jan. 6 committee recommends criminal charges against Donald Trump
Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 19, 2022 / 1:34 PM

NewJeans release two music videos for 'Ditto'

By Annie Martin

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group NewJeans is back with new music videos.

The K-pop stars released two versions of their music video for the song "Ditto" on Monday.

Advertisement

In "Ditto" Side A, a girl is seen filming the members of NewJeans with a camcorder. The members are seen singing and dancing while wearing school uniforms.

In "Ditto Side B," the members of NewJeans are shown on camera in the home videos that were filmed in Side A.

"Ditto" is the pre-release track from NewJeans' forthcoming single album, OMG. The album also features the song "OMG."

NewJeans will release OMG on Jan. 2.

NewJeans consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. The group is known for the singles "Attention," "Hype Boy" and "Cookie," and made its debut in July.

NewJeans were among the winners at the Asia Artist Awards last week.

Read More

Stray Kids, Seventeen, Itzy among Asia Artist Awards winners NCT Dream release 'Candy' winter EP, music video Seventeen's Vernon to release 'Black Eye' solo mixtape What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lil Baby releases World Cup video for 'The World is Yours to Take'
Music // 11 minutes ago
Lil Baby releases World Cup video for 'The World is Yours to Take'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Lil Baby partnered with Budweiser, the official beer of the World Cup, to release a new video for the single "The World is Yours to Take."
Billie Eilish celebrates 21st birthday with celebrity friends in LA
Music // 2 hours ago
Billie Eilish celebrates 21st birthday with celebrity friends in LA
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Singer Billie Eilish celebrated her 21st birthday in Los Angeles over the weekend with celebrity friends, including her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Music // 19 hours ago
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll icon Billy Joel has canceled Monday's show at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Metro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Cardi B and Rosalìa collaborate on 'Despechá' remix
Music // 2 days ago
Cardi B and Rosalìa collaborate on 'Despechá' remix
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Rapper Cardi B and singer Rosalia collaborate on the "Despechá" remix.
NCT Dream release 'Candy' winter EP, music video
Music // 3 days ago
NCT Dream release 'Candy' winter EP, music video
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream released the special winter EP "Candy" and a music video for its song of the same name.
'Billie Eilish Live At the O2' concert film heads to theaters on Jan. 27
Music // 3 days ago
'Billie Eilish Live At the O2' concert film heads to theaters on Jan. 27
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- An extended version of Billie Eilish's "Live at the O2" concert film comes to theaters on Jan. 27, but tickets go on sale next Wednesday.
'Yellowstone' star Luke Grimes releases debut single
Music // 3 days ago
'Yellowstone' star Luke Grimes releases debut single
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on "Yellowstone," released the song "No Horse to Ride."
The Weeknd releases new single 'Nothing is Lost' from the 'Avatar 2' soundtrack
Music // 3 days ago
The Weeknd releases new single 'Nothing is Lost' from the 'Avatar 2' soundtrack
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Weeknd releases his new single "Nothing is Lost (You Give My Strength)" from the "Avatar 2" soundtrack.
Seventeen's Vernon to release 'Black Eye' solo mixtape
Music // 4 days ago
Seventeen's Vernon to release 'Black Eye' solo mixtape
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star Vernon will release his debut solo mixtape, "Black Eye," in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital
Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement