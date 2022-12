1/2

Billy Joel canceled Monday's concert in NYC because he is battling a viral infection. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll icon Billy Joel has canceled Monday's show at New York's Madison Square Garden. "I'm disappointed to share that I'm under doctor's orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection so unfortunately, I must postpone my Monday, December 19th concert at Madison Square Garden until June," the 73-year-old "Piano Man" singer tweeted Sunday. Advertisement

"I'm so sorry to let you know so close to show day, but I was hoping to be closer to a full recovery by now. Sadly, that hasn't happened. I look forward to seeing you in the New Year."

This would have been the 86th concert of Joel's monthly MSG residency.

He recently announced he and Stevie Nicks will headline a series of shows, kicking off on March 10 in Los Angeles and continuing through September with stops in Nashville, Philadelphia and other cities.