Dec. 16, 2022 / 8:10 AM

The Weeknd releases new single 'Nothing is Lost' from the 'Avatar 2' soundtrack

By Tonya Pendleton
The Weeknd, seen here performing at the Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., 2021, released the song "Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from the "Avatar: The Way of Water" soundtrack. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Weeknd has dropped a new single, but it's not for one of his own albums. He released the song "Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack.

Born Abel Tesfaye, the Canadian-born singer has sold millions of albums, won four Grammys, and headlined at the Super Bowl. He wrote the four-minute-plus song, which was produced by Swedish House Mafia and Simon Fraglen. It plays in the movie's closing credits.

Directed by James Cameron, the blockbuster sequel to Avatar arrives in U.S. theaters today. The film has already grossed more than $ 15.8 million based on reports from 15 international territories, where it was released on Wednesday.

Cameron's juggernaut original feature grossed $2.9 billion, making it the top-earning film of all time. Avatar: The Way of Water is set 10 years after the original.

In the sequel, Ney'tiri (Zoe Saldana) and Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) must move with their children to another part of Pandora to ensure their family's safety. Cameron reportedly said that this film was so expensive to make that it will need to surpass its previous take just to break even.

Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington attend 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere in London

Star Zoe Saldaña attends the world premiere of "Avatar: The Way Of Water" at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London, on December 6, 2022. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

The Weeknd promoted his contribution to the 20-song soundtrack on his social media platforms and walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday.

His most recent release Dawn FM came out in January, featuring the lead single "Take My Breath" which made it to #6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

