Music
Dec. 16, 2022 / 12:55 PM

'Yellowstone' star Luke Grimes releases debut single

By Annie Martin
Luke Grimes released the song "No Horse to Ride." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b12dccac45bf8bc48bb59f5f94b94d72/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Luke Grimes released the song "No Horse to Ride." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is making his musical debut.

The 38-year-old actor and singer released the single "No Horse to Ride" on Friday.

"No Horse to Ride" was co-written with Jonathan Singleton and Tony Lane. The song will appear on Grimes' forthcoming debut studio album.

Grimes signed with Universal Music Group Nashville earlier this week.

"As an actor, Luke Grimes has effortlessly brought the cowboy lifestyle to the forefront of American culture," UMGN president Cindy Mabe said in a press release. "As a country music artist, Luke has tapped into that same honesty and authenticity to capture a raw grit and pure depth of artistry that will expand the sound and reach of country music. We are so excited and proud to welcome Luke Grimes to Universal Music Group Nashville."

Grimes celebrated the release of "No Horse to Ride" in a post Friday.

"Music has always helped me find meaning. Hopefully this song means something to some folks out there, that would sure mean a lot to me. Much love, more soon..." he wrote.

Grimes plays Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone, which is in its fifth season on Paramount Network. His co-star Wes Bentley discussed the show on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, saying that playing his character, Jamie Dutton, can be "tricky."

