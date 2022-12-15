Trending
Dec. 15, 2022 / 1:30 PM

Seventeen's Vernon to release 'Black Eye' solo mixtape

By Annie Martin
Seventeen attend the Asia Artist Awards on Tuesday. Seventeen member Vernon will release his debut solo mixtape, "Black Eye," on Dec. 23. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Vernon will release his debut solo mixtape in December.

The 24-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Seventeen, will release the mixtape Black Eye on Dec. 23.

Seventeen shared the news Thursday on Twitter alongside a teaser image that shows Vernon standing on the hood of a car.

Vernon will be the third member of Seventeen to release a solo mixtape, following Hoshi's Spider in April 2021 and Woozi's Ruby in January.

The singer released the solo song "Lotto" in 2015 and "Bands Boy" in 2021.

As a full group, Seventeen consists of Vernon, Hoshi, Woozi, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Wonwoo, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan and Dino. The group was among the winners at the Asia Artist Awards this week.

