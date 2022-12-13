Trending
Music
Dec. 13, 2022 / 1:36 PM

Loona share 'The Origin Album: 0' track list

By Annie Martin

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Loona is sharing more details about its new EP.

The K-pop stars released a track list for their forthcoming EP, The Origin Album: 0, on Tuesday.

The Origin Album: 0 will feature five tracks: "0," "Freesm," "Comet," "B.U.R.N. (Be U Right Now)" and "Flash."

Loona announced The Origin Album: 0 alongside a trailer for the project Monday. The video features images including cells under a microscope, a close-up of an eye, and an apple rotting in reverse.

The Origin Album: 0 will be Loona's first release since the EP Flip That in June. The EP will be the group's first since Chuu was removed from the group in November following allegations of mistreatment of staff.

Loona will release The Origin Album: 0 on Jan. 3, 2023.

The group now consists of HeeJin, HyunJin, ViVi, HaSeul, YeoJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won and Olivia Hye.

