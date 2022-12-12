Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 12, 2022 / 1:48 PM

Red Velvet join Aespa in 'Beautiful Christmas' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean girl groups Red Velvet and Aespa are teasing their holiday collaboration.

The K-pop stars released a preview of their music video for the song "Beautiful Christmas" on Monday.

Advertisement

The "Beautiful Christmas" teaser shows the members of Red Velvet and Aespa come together to celebrate the "best time of the year."

"Beautiful Christmas" will appear on 2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU Palace, released by Red Velvet and Aespa's label, SM Entertainment. The collaboration is set for release Thursday.

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group last released the EP The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday in November.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group's most recent album, Girls, was released in July.

Read More

GOT7's Jackson leads creepy circus in 'Come Alive' music video WayV reschedule 'Phantom' release to Dec. 28 Super Junior hold holiday decorations in 'Celebrate' music video teaser What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Janet Jackson to launch 'Together Again' tour in April
Music // 3 hours ago
Janet Jackson to launch 'Together Again' tour in April
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Janet Jackson will perform across North America on her "Together Again" tour featuring Ludacris.
Lizzo set for next 'SNL' as illness sidelines Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Music // 1 day ago
Lizzo set for next 'SNL' as illness sidelines Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs will not be performing on next weekend's edition of "SNL" or at the upcoming KROQ Acoustic Christmas because guitarist Nick Zinner is still battling pneumonia.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's Midnights is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
GOT7's Jackson leads creepy circus in 'Come Alive' music video
Music // 3 days ago
GOT7's Jackson leads creepy circus in 'Come Alive' music video
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jackson Wang released a music video for "Come Alive," a song from his solo album "Magic Man."
SZA returns with new album 'SOS'
Music // 3 days ago
SZA returns with new album 'SOS'
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- SZA released her second studio album, "SOS."
WayV reschedule 'Phantom' release to Dec. 28
Music // 4 days ago
WayV reschedule 'Phantom' release to Dec. 28
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- WayV, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, announced the new release date for the EP "Phantom."
Aerosmith cancels remaining Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler's illness
Music // 4 days ago
Aerosmith cancels remaining Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler's illness
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Aerosmith cancels their last two shows in their Las Vegas residency due to the health of frontman Steven Tyler.
Celine Dion shares struggle with rare neurological disorder
Music // 4 days ago
Celine Dion shares struggle with rare neurological disorder
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Celine Dion postponed the spring 2023 dates of her "Courage" tour following her diagnosis with Stiff-person syndrome.
Super Junior hold holiday decorations in 'Celebrate' music video teaser
Music // 5 days ago
Super Junior hold holiday decorations in 'Celebrate' music video teaser
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group Super Junior released a preview of its music video for "Celebrate," the title track from its album "The Road: Celebration."
Lana Del Rey to release 'Did You Know' album in March 2023
Music // 5 days ago
Lana Del Rey to release 'Did You Know' album in March 2023
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey announced the album "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" and released the title track of the same name.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
'SNL:' Steve Martin, Martin Short send up 'Father of the Bride,' 'Christmas Carol'
'SNL:' Steve Martin, Martin Short send up 'Father of the Bride,' 'Christmas Carol'
Cher's mom, actress and singer Georgia Holt, dead at 96
Cher's mom, actress and singer Georgia Holt, dead at 96
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
H.E.R. says 'Beauty and the Beast' special will be 'beautiful celebration'
H.E.R. says 'Beauty and the Beast' special will be 'beautiful celebration'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement