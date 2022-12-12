Red Velvet join Aespa in 'Beautiful Christmas' music video teaser

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean girl groups Red Velvet and Aespa are teasing their holiday collaboration.

The K-pop stars released a preview of their music video for the song "Beautiful Christmas" on Monday.

Advertisement

The "Beautiful Christmas" teaser shows the members of Red Velvet and Aespa come together to celebrate the "best time of the year."

"Beautiful Christmas" will appear on 2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU Palace, released by Red Velvet and Aespa's label, SM Entertainment. The collaboration is set for release Thursday.

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group last released the EP The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday in November.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group's most recent album, Girls, was released in July.