Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 9, 2022 / 2:10 PM

GOT7's Jackson leads creepy circus in 'Come Alive' music video

By Annie Martin

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Chinese singer Jackson is back with a new music video.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the South Korean boy band GOT7, released a video for the song "Come Alive" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Come Alive" video shows Jackson, aka Jackson Wang, emerge from the grave and become the leader of a creepy circus.

"Come Alive" appears on Jackson's second full-length solo album, Magic Man. The singer released the album and a music video for "Blue" in September.

Magic Man also features the songs "Blow," "Cruel," "Champagne Cool," "Go Ghost," "Drive It Like You Stole It," "Just Like Magic," "All the Way" and "Dopamine."

The album is Jackson's second full-length solo album after Mirrors, released in 2019.

Jackson is promoting the album with his Magic Man world tour, which kicked off in Bangkok, Thailand, in November. He will next perform Dec. 17 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

GOT7 also features Mark, Jay B, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. The group released a new, self-titled EP in May.

Read More

GOT7's Jackson releases solo album, 'Blue' music video WayV reschedule 'Phantom' release to Dec. 28 Super Junior hold holiday decorations in 'Celebrate' music video teaser What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

SZA returns with new album 'SOS'
Music // 4 hours ago
SZA returns with new album 'SOS'
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- SZA released her second studio album, "SOS."
WayV reschedule 'Phantom' release to Dec. 28
Music // 1 day ago
WayV reschedule 'Phantom' release to Dec. 28
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- WayV, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, announced the new release date for the EP "Phantom."
Aerosmith cancels remaining Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler's illness
Music // 1 day ago
Aerosmith cancels remaining Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler's illness
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Aerosmith cancels their last two shows in their Las Vegas residency due to the health of frontman Steven Tyler.
Celine Dion shares struggle with rare neurological disorder
Music // 1 day ago
Celine Dion shares struggle with rare neurological disorder
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Celine Dion postponed the spring 2023 dates of her "Courage" tour following her diagnosis with Stiff-person syndrome.
Super Junior hold holiday decorations in 'Celebrate' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Super Junior hold holiday decorations in 'Celebrate' music video teaser
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group Super Junior released a preview of its music video for "Celebrate," the title track from its album "The Road: Celebration."
Lana Del Rey to release 'Did You Know' album in March 2023
Music // 2 days ago
Lana Del Rey to release 'Did You Know' album in March 2023
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey announced the album "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" and released the title track of the same name.
Red Velvet share 'Birthday' performance video
Music // 3 days ago
Red Velvet share 'Birthday' performance video
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Red Velvet released a performance video for "Birthday," the title track from their EP "The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday."
NCT Dream tease 'Candy' from special winter EP
Music // 4 days ago
NCT Dream tease 'Candy' from special winter EP
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream released a clip of "Candy," the title track from their special winter EP.
Jill Scott to launch 'Who is Jill Scott?' anniversary tour in February
Music // 4 days ago
Jill Scott to launch 'Who is Jill Scott?' anniversary tour in February
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Jill Scott will perform across North America on her "Who is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1" 23rd anniversary tour.
Aerosmith cancel shows as Steven Tyler recovers from illness
Music // 4 days ago
Aerosmith cancel shows as Steven Tyler recovers from illness
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Aerosmith canceled a second date of its Las Vegas residency show due to Steven Tyler's illness.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aerosmith cancels remaining Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler's illness
Aerosmith cancels remaining Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler's illness
'Today' cast celebrate Al Roker's return home from hospital
'Today' cast celebrate Al Roker's return home from hospital
What to stream this weekend: 'Emancipation,' 'CMA Country Christmas'
What to stream this weekend: 'Emancipation,' 'CMA Country Christmas'
'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
Danny Trejo loves being actor, but really wants to help his fellow man
Danny Trejo loves being actor, but really wants to help his fellow man
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement