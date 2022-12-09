GOT7's Jackson leads creepy circus in 'Come Alive' music video

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Chinese singer Jackson is back with a new music video.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the South Korean boy band GOT7, released a video for the song "Come Alive" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Come Alive" video shows Jackson, aka Jackson Wang, emerge from the grave and become the leader of a creepy circus.

"Come Alive" appears on Jackson's second full-length solo album, Magic Man. The singer released the album and a music video for "Blue" in September.

Magic Man also features the songs "Blow," "Cruel," "Champagne Cool," "Go Ghost," "Drive It Like You Stole It," "Just Like Magic," "All the Way" and "Dopamine."

The album is Jackson's second full-length solo album after Mirrors, released in 2019.

Jackson is promoting the album with his Magic Man world tour, which kicked off in Bangkok, Thailand, in November. He will next perform Dec. 17 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

GOT7 also features Mark, Jay B, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. The group released a new, self-titled EP in May.