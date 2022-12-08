Aerosmith cancels remaining Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler's illness

1/6

Steven Tyler arrives for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards in March 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Aerosmith is canceling their final two shows in Las Vegas due to the health of frontman Steven Tyler. The band announced the cancellations Thursday on social media. Advertisement To all our fans... We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas Shows. On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out. Stay healthy and we'll see you in the new year! pic.twitter.com/cNiHypaXVj— Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) December 8, 2022

This comes after cancellations for December were announced on Monday.

"Steven Tyler said, 'On the advice of my doctor, I'm taking more time to rest... There is nowhere we'd rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world.' We sincerely apologize," the group said.

Aerosmith, known for classic hits like "Dream On" and their collaboration on "Walk This Way" with Run DMC, began their Las Vegas residency in September performing their Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild show.

In May, Tyler, 74, Aerosmith announced that Tyler was going into rehab and they canceled scheduled dates for June and July.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery," the band said in a statement.