Dec. 8, 2022 / 11:59 AM

Aerosmith cancels remaining Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler's illness

By Tonya Pendleton
Steven Tyler arrives for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards in March 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Aerosmith is canceling their final two shows in Las Vegas due to the health of frontman Steven Tyler.

The band announced the cancellations Thursday on social media.

This comes after cancellations for December were announced on Monday.

"Steven Tyler said, 'On the advice of my doctor, I'm taking more time to rest... There is nowhere we'd rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world.' We sincerely apologize," the group said.

Aerosmith, known for classic hits like "Dream On" and their collaboration on "Walk This Way" with Run DMC, began their Las Vegas residency in September performing their Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild show.

In May, Tyler, 74, Aerosmith announced that Tyler was going into rehab and they canceled scheduled dates for June and July.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery," the band said in a statement.

