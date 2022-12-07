Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 7, 2022 / 1:21 PM

Lana Del Rey to release 'Did You Know' album in March 2023

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lana Del Rey announced the album "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" and released the title track of the same name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f95ecb177311e31662206bd1e89a37be/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Lana Del Rey announced the album "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" and released the title track of the same name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey will release a new album in March 2023.

The 37-year-old singer announced the album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Del Rey will release the new album March 10.

Cover art for Did You Know lists Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes and Benji as producers and teases collaborations with Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis and SYML.

Del Rey also released the title track from the album.

Did You Know will mark Del Rey's first album since Blue Banisters. The singer released Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over the Country Club in 2021.

In January, Del Rey released the single "Watercolor Eyes" for the HBO series Euphoria.

Read More

Nia Long, Ime Udoka split after his alleged affair 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Calam Lynch, 7 others join Season 2 cast Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet dazzle at 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Super Junior hold holiday decorations in 'Celebrate' music video teaser
Music // 1 hour ago
Super Junior hold holiday decorations in 'Celebrate' music video teaser
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group Super Junior released a preview of its music video for "Celebrate," the title track from its album "The Road: Celebration."
Red Velvet share 'Birthday' performance video
Music // 1 day ago
Red Velvet share 'Birthday' performance video
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Red Velvet released a performance video for "Birthday," the title track from their EP "The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday."
NCT Dream tease 'Candy' from special winter EP
Music // 2 days ago
NCT Dream tease 'Candy' from special winter EP
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream released a clip of "Candy," the title track from their special winter EP.
Jill Scott to launch 'Who is Jill Scott?' anniversary tour in February
Music // 2 days ago
Jill Scott to launch 'Who is Jill Scott?' anniversary tour in February
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Jill Scott will perform across North America on her "Who is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1" 23rd anniversary tour.
Aerosmith cancel shows as Steven Tyler recovers from illness
Music // 2 days ago
Aerosmith cancel shows as Steven Tyler recovers from illness
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Aerosmith canceled a second date of its Las Vegas residency show due to Steven Tyler's illness.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
BTS member RM releases solo album, 'Wild Flower' music video
Music // 5 days ago
BTS member RM releases solo album, 'Wild Flower' music video
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop star RM released the solo album "Indigo" and a music video for the song "Wild Flower" with Youjeen.
Blackpink look back on 'Born Pink Memories' in new teaser
Music // 6 days ago
Blackpink look back on 'Born Pink Memories' in new teaser
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink teased the release of "B.P.M.," or "Born Pink Memories."
Dolly Parton to release rock album in fall 2023
Music // 6 days ago
Dolly Parton to release rock album in fall 2023
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton teased her rock-and-roll album "Rockstar" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Today."
Avril Lavigne, Yungblud perform 'I'm a Mess' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 6 days ago
Avril Lavigne, Yungblud perform 'I'm a Mess' on 'Late Late Show'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Avril Lavigne and Yunblud performed their song "I'm a Mess" with Travis Barker on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blake Lively shows baby bump during festive outing with Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively shows baby bump during festive outing with Ryan Reynolds
Matt Lucas departs 'The Great British Bake Off'
Matt Lucas departs 'The Great British Bake Off'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Peacock's 'Who Killed Jenni Rivera' investigates death of Mexican-American star
Peacock's 'Who Killed Jenni Rivera' investigates death of Mexican-American star
Red Velvet share 'Birthday' performance video
Red Velvet share 'Birthday' performance video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement