Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 6, 2022 / 1:38 PM

Red Velvet share 'Birthday' performance video

By Annie Martin

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet has released a new video for its single "Birthday."

The K-pop stars shared a dance performance video for the song Tuesday.

Advertisement

The new video shows the members of Red Velvet perform the "Birthday" choreography on a stage made to resemble a cake.

Red Velvet released an official music video for "Birthday" last week that shows the members encounter alien-like creatures.

"Birthday" is the title track from Red Velvet's EP The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday, released in November. The EP also features the songs "Bye Bye, "Rollercoaster," "Zoom" and "Celebrate."

The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday is the fifth EP in Red Velvet's ReVe Festival series.

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group is signed to SM and made its debut in 2014.

Read More

NCT Dream tease 'Candy' from special winter EP BTS member RM releases solo album, 'Wild Flower' music video Blackpink look back on 'Born Pink Memories' in new teaser What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

NCT Dream tease 'Candy' from special winter EP
Music // 1 day ago
NCT Dream tease 'Candy' from special winter EP
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream released a clip of "Candy," the title track from their special winter EP.
Jill Scott to launch 'Who is Jill Scott?' anniversary tour in February
Music // 1 day ago
Jill Scott to launch 'Who is Jill Scott?' anniversary tour in February
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Jill Scott will perform across North America on her "Who is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1" 23rd anniversary tour.
Aerosmith cancel shows as Steven Tyler recovers from illness
Music // 1 day ago
Aerosmith cancel shows as Steven Tyler recovers from illness
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Aerosmith canceled a second date of its Las Vegas residency show due to Steven Tyler's illness.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
BTS member RM releases solo album, 'Wild Flower' music video
Music // 4 days ago
BTS member RM releases solo album, 'Wild Flower' music video
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop star RM released the solo album "Indigo" and a music video for the song "Wild Flower" with Youjeen.
Blackpink look back on 'Born Pink Memories' in new teaser
Music // 5 days ago
Blackpink look back on 'Born Pink Memories' in new teaser
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink teased the release of "B.P.M.," or "Born Pink Memories."
Dolly Parton to release rock album in fall 2023
Music // 5 days ago
Dolly Parton to release rock album in fall 2023
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton teased her rock-and-roll album "Rockstar" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Today."
Avril Lavigne, Yungblud perform 'I'm a Mess' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 5 days ago
Avril Lavigne, Yungblud perform 'I'm a Mess' on 'Late Late Show'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Avril Lavigne and Yunblud performed their song "I'm a Mess" with Travis Barker on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
BTS member RM teases 'Wild Flower' music video
Music // 6 days ago
BTS member RM teases 'Wild Flower' music video
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop star RM released a preview of his music video for "Wild Flower" featuring Cho Yoo-jin, a song from his solo album "Indigo."
Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift among Spotify's most-streamed artists in 2022
Music // 6 days ago
Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift among Spotify's most-streamed artists in 2022
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Spotify released its 2022 Wrapped recap for users and announced its top artists of the year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Cheers,' 'Look Who's Talking' actress Kirstie Alley dead at 71
'Cheers,' 'Look Who's Talking' actress Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Stars react to Kirstie Alley's death: 'Heart of gold,' 'brilliant' comic chops
Stars react to Kirstie Alley's death: 'Heart of gold,' 'brilliant' comic chops
Blake Lively shows baby bump during festive outing with Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively shows baby bump during festive outing with Ryan Reynolds
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
James McAvoy: 'Dark Materials' is a 'good yarn' that asks important questions
James McAvoy: 'Dark Materials' is a 'good yarn' that asks important questions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement