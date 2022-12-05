Trending
Dec. 5, 2022

Jill Scott to launch 'Who is Jill Scott?' anniversary tour in February

By Annie Martin
Jill Scott will perform across North America on her "Who is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1" 23rd anniversary tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3d3a05e2e9a6c9a6411e88d7c02406a5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Jill Scott is going on tour in 2023.

The 50-year-old singer and actress announced the Who is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1 anniversary tour Monday.

The new tour celebrates the 23rd anniversary of the release of Scott's debut studio album. The album features the singles "Love Rain," "Gettin' In the Way," "A Long Walk" and "The Way."

Scott initially planned to tour in 2020 but had to delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're going to do the entire album from beginning to end, because people really seem to love it and we wanted to present it that way. So it's great musicianship, it's a lot of energy and sincerity oozing all over the stage," the singer said. "I'm really excited to everyone who wants to sing along."

The new tour kicks off Feb. 28, 2023, in Augusta, Ga., and ends June 22 in Los Angeles.

Here's the full list of dates for the Who is Jill Scott? anniversary tour:

Feb. 28, 2023 - August, Ga., at Bell Auditorium

March 2 - Macon, Ga., at City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex

March 4 - Columbia, S.C., at Township Auditorium

March 7 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Moran Theater

March 16 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met

March 18 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met

March 23 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Kings Theatre

March 27 - Newark, N.J., at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

March 29 - Boston, Mass., at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 31 - Detroit, Mich., at Fox Theatre

April 1 - Cleveland, Ohio, at MGM Northfield Park

April 23 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

April 26 - Memphis, Tenn., at Orpheum Theatre

April 28 - Chattanooga, Tenn., at Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium

May 3 - Savannah, Ga., at Johnny Mercer Theater

May 5 - Greensboro, N.C., at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

May 6 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cadene Back Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

May 9 - Charlotte, N.C., at Belk Theater

May 11 - Washington, D.C., at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 14 - Washington, D.C., at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

June 22 - Los Angeles, Calif., a Hollywood Bowl

Scott released her fifth studio album, Woman, in 2015.

