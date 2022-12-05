Jill Scott to launch 'Who is Jill Scott?' anniversary tour in February

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Jill Scott is going on tour in 2023.
The 50-year-old singer and actress announced the Who is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1 anniversary tour Monday.
The new tour celebrates the 23rd anniversary of the release of Scott's debut studio album. The album features the singles "Love Rain," "Gettin' In the Way," "A Long Walk" and "The Way."
Scott initially planned to tour in 2020 but had to delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're going to do the entire album from beginning to end, because people really seem to love it and we wanted to present it that way. So it's great musicianship, it's a lot of energy and sincerity oozing all over the stage," the singer said. "I'm really excited to everyone who wants to sing along."
The new tour kicks off Feb. 28, 2023, in Augusta, Ga., and ends June 22 in Los Angeles.
Here's the full list of dates for the Who is Jill Scott? anniversary tour:
Feb. 28, 2023 - August, Ga., at Bell Auditorium
March 2 - Macon, Ga., at City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex
March 4 - Columbia, S.C., at Township Auditorium
March 7 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Moran Theater
March 16 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met
March 18 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met
March 23 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Kings Theatre
March 27 - Newark, N.J., at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
March 29 - Boston, Mass., at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
March 31 - Detroit, Mich., at Fox Theatre
April 1 - Cleveland, Ohio, at MGM Northfield Park
April 23 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
April 26 - Memphis, Tenn., at Orpheum Theatre
April 28 - Chattanooga, Tenn., at Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium
May 3 - Savannah, Ga., at Johnny Mercer Theater
May 5 - Greensboro, N.C., at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
May 6 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cadene Back Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
May 9 - Charlotte, N.C., at Belk Theater
May 11 - Washington, D.C., at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
May 14 - Washington, D.C., at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
June 22 - Los Angeles, Calif., a Hollywood Bowl
Scott released her fifth studio album, Woman, in 2015.