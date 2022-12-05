Trending
Music
Dec. 5, 2022 / 12:41 PM

Aerosmith cancel shows as Steven Tyler recovers from illness

By Annie Martin
1/5
Aerosmith canceled a second date of its Las Vegas residency show due to Steven Tyler's (pictured) illness. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ffeb04e00936aee1bb2688a08d91fd7f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aerosmith canceled a second date of its Las Vegas residency show due to Steven Tyler's (pictured) illness. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Aerosmith is cancelling another show as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an illness.

The rock band said Sunday that it is cancelling Monday's date of its Deuces Are Wild residency show at Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas due to Tyler's illness.

Advertisement

"Steven Tyler said, 'On the advice of my doctor, I'm taking more time to rest... There is nowhere we'd rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world.' We sincerely apologize," the group tweeted.

Aerosmith previously canceled Friday's show due to Tyler's illness.

"It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform. He is expected to make a full recovery for Monday nights Las Vegas show," the group wrote. "We sincerely apologize for the last minute notice."

Aerosmith is next scheduled to perform Thursday and Sunday, Dec. 11.

Advertisement

The group kicked off its Deuces Are Wild residency show in September after delaying the launch due to Tyler seeking treatment in rehab. Tyler completed his rehab stint in July.

