Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 2, 2022 / 10:16 AM

BTS member RM releases solo album, 'Wild Flower' music video

By Annie Martin
1/5
RM released the solo album "Indigo" and a music video for the song "Wild Flower" with Youjeen. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/23537fdaeb0bb46aa35fd5e72cc60647/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
RM released the solo album "Indigo" and a music video for the song "Wild Flower" with Youjeen. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper RM is back with new music.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released the solo album Indigo and a music video for the song "Wild Flower" with Youjeen on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Wild Flower" video shows RM weather a storm in the desert and come out on the other side.

Indigo also features the songs "Yun" with Erykah Badu, "Still Life" with Anderson .Paak, "All Day" with Tablo, "Forg_tful" with Kim Sa-wol, "Closer" with Paul Blanco and Mahalia, "Change Pt. 2," "Lonely," "Hectic" with Colde and "No.2" with Park Ji-yoon.

Indigo is RM's first solo release since the mixtape Mono in 2018.

Advertisement

The singer released an "identity film" for Indigo last week where he called the album "the last archive of my twenties."

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group announced in October that it will take a hiatus until 2025 as the members fulfil their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers.

Read More

Blackpink look back on 'Born Pink Memories' in new teaser Itzy dance in 'Cheshire' music video teaser SHINee's Minho to release solo EP 'Chase' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Blackpink look back on 'Born Pink Memories' in new teaser
Music // 21 hours ago
Blackpink look back on 'Born Pink Memories' in new teaser
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink teased the release of "B.P.M.," or "Born Pink Memories."
Dolly Parton to release rock album in fall 2023
Music // 1 day ago
Dolly Parton to release rock album in fall 2023
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton teased her rock-and-roll album "Rockstar" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Today."
Avril Lavigne, Yungblud perform 'I'm a Mess' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Avril Lavigne, Yungblud perform 'I'm a Mess' on 'Late Late Show'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Avril Lavigne and Yunblud performed their song "I'm a Mess" with Travis Barker on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
BTS member RM teases 'Wild Flower' music video
Music // 1 day ago
BTS member RM teases 'Wild Flower' music video
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop star RM released a preview of his music video for "Wild Flower" featuring Cho Yoo-jin, a song from his solo album "Indigo."
Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift among Spotify's most-streamed artists in 2022
Music // 1 day ago
Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift among Spotify's most-streamed artists in 2022
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Spotify released its 2022 Wrapped recap for users and announced its top artists of the year.
Itzy dance in 'Cheshire' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
Itzy dance in 'Cheshire' music video teaser
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released a preview of their video for "Cheshire," the title track from their EP of the same name.
Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik to headline iHeartRadio benefit concert
Music // 3 days ago
Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik to headline iHeartRadio benefit concert
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik will perform an acoustic show for iHeartRadio Live in December.
Metallica announce '72 Seasons' album, two-year world tour
Music // 3 days ago
Metallica announce '72 Seasons' album, two-year world tour
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Metallica released "Lux Æterna," a first single from their album "72 Seasons," and announced a new world tour.
Beyonce wins big at the Soul Train Awards
Music // 5 days ago
Beyonce wins big at the Soul Train Awards
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Beyonce has won the Soul Train Awards for Album of the Year for "Renaissance" and Song of the Year for "Break My Soul" at a star-studded ceremony.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 6 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Al Roker returns to hospital due to 'complications'
Al Roker returns to hospital due to 'complications'
Frank Vallelonga Jr. of 'Green Book' fame found dead in NYC, suspect arrested
Frank Vallelonga Jr. of 'Green Book' fame found dead in NYC, suspect arrested
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Gamora returns in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' trailer
Gamora returns in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' trailer
'You' Season 4 poster introduces Penn Badgley as professor
'You' Season 4 poster introduces Penn Badgley as professor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement