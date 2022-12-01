Trending
Dec. 1, 2022 / 2:10 PM

Blackpink look back on 'Born Pink Memories' in new teaser

By Annie Martin
Blackpink teased the release of "B.P.M.," or "Born Pink Memories." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9279ce25a99066543ad1a3a7cd682701/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing a new project.

The K-pop stars released a teaser video for B.P.M., or Born Pink Memories, on Thursday.

In the video, Blackpink look back on the making of their second full-length album, Born Pink, released in September. The teaser features a reworked version of the group's song "Shut Down."

Blackpink said B.P.M. is "coming soon."

Born Pink features the singles "Pink Venom," "Shut Down" and six other songs: "Typa Girl," "Yeah Yeah Yeah," "Hard to Love," "The Happiest Girl," "Tally" and "Ready for Love."

The album was Blackpink's first No. 1 album in the United States. In addition, Blackpink was the first girl group to top the Billboard 200 in 14 years and the first K-pop girl group to top the Billboard 200.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group is signed to YG and made its debut in 2016.

