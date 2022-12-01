Trending
Music
Dec. 1, 2022

Avril Lavigne, Yungblud perform 'I'm a Mess' on 'Late Late Show'

By Annie Martin
Avril Lavigne performed "I'm a Mess" with Yungblud and Travis Barker on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Avril Lavigne and Yungblud took to the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Lavigne, 38, and Yungblud, 25, performed their song "I'm a Mess" featuring Travis Barker during Wednesday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

Lavigne and Yungblud were joined by Barker, who accompanied them on drums.

In "I'm a Mess," Lavigne and Yungblud sing about missing and wanting to make things right with a loved one.

"But I know I'm a mess, I'm a mess / When we're not together / Such a wreck, such a wreck / I hope it's not forever," they sing.

"I'm a Mess" appears on Lavigne's seventh studio album, Love Sux, released in February. The album also features the singles "Bite Me" and "Love It When You Hate Me."

Lavigne released a deluxe version of Love Sux last week featuring two new songs, "Pity Party" and "Mercury in Retrograde."

Yungblud released his third, self-titled studio album in September.

