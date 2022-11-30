Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 30, 2022 / 2:01 PM

BTS member RM teases 'Wild Flower' music video

By Annie Martin
1/5
RM released a preview of his music video for "Wild Flower" featuring Cho Yoo-jin, a song from his solo album "Indigo." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/23537fdaeb0bb46aa35fd5e72cc60647/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
RM released a preview of his music video for "Wild Flower" featuring Cho Yoo-jin, a song from his solo album "Indigo." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper RM is teasing his new music video.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a preview of his video for the song "Wild Flower" featuring Cho Yoo-jin on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The "Wild Flower" teaser shows RM walking in the desert with the sun overhead.

"Wild Flower" appears on RM's forthcoming debut solo album, Indigo.

The singer shared an "identity film" for Indigo earlier this month where he called the album "the last archive of my twenties."

RM officially announced Indigo on Nov. 10. The singer will release the album Friday.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group announced in October that it will take a hiatus until 2025 as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

BTS member RM teases solo album 'Indigo' in new video Itzy dance in 'Cheshire' music video teaser SHINee's Minho to release solo EP 'Chase' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift among Spotify's most-streamed artists in 2022
Music // 3 hours ago
Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift among Spotify's most-streamed artists in 2022
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Spotify released its 2022 Wrapped recap for users and announced its top artists of the year.
Itzy dance in 'Cheshire' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Itzy dance in 'Cheshire' music video teaser
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released a preview of their video for "Cheshire," the title track from their EP of the same name.
Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik to headline iHeartRadio benefit concert
Music // 2 days ago
Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik to headline iHeartRadio benefit concert
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik will perform an acoustic show for iHeartRadio Live in December.
Metallica announce '72 Seasons' album, two-year world tour
Music // 2 days ago
Metallica announce '72 Seasons' album, two-year world tour
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Metallica released "Lux Æterna," a first single from their album "72 Seasons," and announced a new world tour.
Beyonce wins big at the Soul Train Awards
Music // 3 days ago
Beyonce wins big at the Soul Train Awards
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Beyonce has won the Soul Train Awards for Album of the Year for "Renaissance" and Song of the Year for "Break My Soul" at a star-studded ceremony.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Lizzo concert special to premiere on HBO Max Dec. 31
Music // 5 days ago
Lizzo concert special to premiere on HBO Max Dec. 31
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- HBO Max has announced it plans to air "Lizzo: Live in Concert" on Dec. 31.
Jennifer Lopez announces new musical project 'This is Me ... Now'
Music // 5 days ago
Jennifer Lopez announces new musical project 'This is Me ... Now'
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Pop star Jennifer Lopez announced she is working on a new musical project Friday.
BTS member RM teases solo album 'Indigo' in new video
Music // 1 week ago
BTS member RM teases solo album 'Indigo' in new video
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star RM shared an "identity film" for his forthcoming solo album, "Indigo."
SHINee's Minho to release solo EP 'Chase'
Music // 1 week ago
SHINee's Minho to release solo EP 'Chase'
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop star Minho will release his debut solo EP, "Chase," in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Hailey Bieber says she has a large ovarian cyst
Hailey Bieber says she has a large ovarian cyst
Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin'
Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin'
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
AMC Networks plans 'large-scale layoffs' as CEO steps down
AMC Networks plans 'large-scale layoffs' as CEO steps down
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement