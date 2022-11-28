Trending
Music
Nov. 28, 2022 / 2:12 PM

Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik to headline iHeartRadio benefit concert

By Annie Martin
Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik will perform an acoustic show for iHeartRadio Live in December. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ef817230e5942ee8471d6058d76115e7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik will headline an upcoming iHeartRadio benefit concert.

The 56-year-old singer-songwriter will perform an acoustic show for iHeartRadio Live in December to benefit Heart of Los Angeles.

Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) is a non-profit organization providing underserved youth with exceptional programs in academics, arts and athletics.

The event will be hosted by Ellen K of iHeartMedia Los Angeles KOST 103.5 and take place Dec. 13 at iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles.

Rzeznik will perform songs from the Goo Goo Dolls' new album Chaos in Bloom, along with a selection of the band's greatest hits.

The concert will stream live on YouTube.com/iHeartRadio and broadcast on iHeartRadio's Hot AC stations Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. EST.

The Goo Goo Dolls released Chaos in Bloom in August. The album features 10 songs, including "Yeah, I Like You," "Save Me from Myself" and "Superstar."

