Taylor Swift appears backstage with her awards for Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Country Album, Favorite Female Country Artist, and Artist of the Year at the 50th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's Midnights is the No. 1 album in the United States this week. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss, followed by Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 3, Lil Baby's It's Only Me at No. 4 and Louis Tomlinson's Faith in the Future at No. 5. Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 7, Bruce Springsteen's Only the Strong Survive at No. 8, Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 9 and Nas' King's Disease III at No. 10.