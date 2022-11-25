Lizzo concert special to premiere on HBO Max Dec. 31

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- HBO Max has announced it plans to air Lizzo: Live in Concert on Dec. 31.
The program was filmed during the artist's The Special Tour earlier this month at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
Special guests include Cardi B, SZA and Missy Elliott.
Love, Lizzo -- a documentary about the singer, flutist and actress -- premiered on the streaming service Thursday.
The Grammy winner is also poised to receive the People's Champion Award at next month's People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.