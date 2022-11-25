Lizzo concert special to premiere on HBO Max Dec. 31

1/3

Lizzo accepts the Competition Award for "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" onstage during the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- HBO Max has announced it plans to air Lizzo: Live in Concert on Dec. 31. The program was filmed during the artist's The Special Tour earlier this month at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Advertisement

Special guests include Cardi B, SZA and Missy Elliott.

Love, Lizzo -- a documentary about the singer, flutist and actress -- premiered on the streaming service Thursday.

The Grammy winner is also poised to receive the People's Champion Award at next month's People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.