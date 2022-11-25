Advertisement
Music
Nov. 25, 2022 / 2:38 PM

Lizzo concert special to premiere on HBO Max Dec. 31

By Karen Butler
1/3
Lizzo accepts the Competition Award for "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" onstage during the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- HBO Max has announced it plans to air Lizzo: Live in Concert on Dec. 31.

The program was filmed during the artist's The Special Tour earlier this month at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Special guests include Cardi B, SZA and Missy Elliott.

Love, Lizzo -- a documentary about the singer, flutist and actress -- premiered on the streaming service Thursday.

The Grammy winner is also poised to receive the People's Champion Award at next month's People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega: 'We need weirdos in the world' Noah Wyle: 'Leverage' character Harry is flawed, but trying to be less so Kristen Bell: 'People We Hate at the Wedding' is witty, messy, but heartfelt Peter Billingsley takes fans back to Cleveland St. with 'Christmas Story Christmas'

