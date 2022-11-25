Jennifer Lopez announces new musical project 'This is Me ... Now'

Jennifer Lopez has a new album coming out in 2023. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Pop star Jennifer Lopez announced she is working on a new musical project Friday. "This is Me ... Now," Lopez posted on Instagram. Advertisement

"1. This Is Me ... Now

2. To Be Yours

3. Mad in Love

4. Can't Get Enough

5. Rebound

6. not. going. anywhere.

7. Dear Ben pt. ll

8. Hummingbird

9. Hearts and Flowers

10. Broken Like Me11.

This Time Around

12. Midnight Trip to Vegas

13. Greatest Love Story Never Told

#ThisIsMeNow #ThisIsMeThenAndNow#20yearsofTHISISMETHEN#HappyAnniversary #ThisIsMeThen."

She made the announcement on the 20th anniversary of the release of her album, This Is Me...Then.

"This album is a philosophy, a reflection, a zeitgeist moment. It's about hope, faith and true love never dying," a press said about the 2023 album.

Lopez's last album, A.K.A. was released in 2014.

