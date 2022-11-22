Trending
Nov. 22, 2022 / 2:04 PM

BTS member RM teases solo album 'Indigo' in new video

By Annie Martin
1/5
RM shared an "identity film" for his forthcoming solo album, "Indigo." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/23537fdaeb0bb46aa35fd5e72cc60647/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
RM shared an "identity film" for his forthcoming solo album, "Indigo." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper RM is teasing his debut solo album.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released an "identity film" video for the album, Indigo, on Tuesday.

In the blue-hued video, RM says Indigo is "the last archive of my twenties."

"From the colors of nature, human, etc. Documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase. Sun-bleached record faded like old jeans," the video reads.

RM teased Indigo in an interview with Pharrell Williams for Rolling Stone published earlier this month. Williams also confirmed at the time that he will release a song with BTS.

RM officially announced Indigo on Nov. 10. The singer will release the album Dec. 2.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The group announced in October that it will take a hiatus until 2025 as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

