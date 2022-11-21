Trending
Nov. 21, 2022 / 2:37 PM

SHINee's Minho to release solo EP 'Chase'

By Annie Martin

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Minho will release his debut solo EP in December.

The 30-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, announced the EP Chase on Monday.

SHINee shared the news on Twitter alongside teaser art for the EP. The image shows the dark silhouette of a person behind a red curtain.

Minho will release Chase on Dec. 12. The singer previously released the solo singles "I'm Home" and "Heartbreak."

SHINee also consists of Onew, Key and Taemin. The group is signed to SM and made its debut in 2008.

SHINee is known for the singles "Lucifer," "Sherlock (Clue + Note)," "View" and "Don't Call Me." The group released its seventh full-length Korean album, Don't Call Me, in February 2021.

