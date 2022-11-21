TXT wear coordinating looks at American Music Awards

1/3

Tomorrow X Together attend the American Music Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT walked the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards. The K-pop group attended the awards show Sunday at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Advertisement

Sunday's event marked TXT's first appearance at the fan-voted awards show.

The group wore coordinating black and white Saint Laurent outfits, with Huening Kai also sporting a dusky pink coat.

TXT were nominated in the new Favorite K-pop Artist category, along with BTS, Blackpink, Seventeen and Twice. BTS ended up taking home the award.

"We're super excited but a little nervous," Taehyun said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It's an honor that we can get nominated," Huening Kai added.

.@TXT_bighit confesses that they're "super excited but a little bit nervous" for their first #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/zsVa1HO8hG— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 20, 2022

In addition, TXT reunited with American singer Gayle at the show. The artists first became friends when they both performed at Lollapalooza music festival in July.

It was nice meeting you again @whoisgayle pic.twitter.com/gLfidbeiG3— TOMORROW X TOGETHER (@TXT_members) November 21, 2022

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai. The group released a single and music video for the song "Free Falling" in September.

