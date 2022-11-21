Trending
Nov. 21, 2022

Kenny Chesney to launch 'I Go Back' tour in March 2023

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kenny Chesney will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Kelsea Ballerini. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kenny Chesney will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Kelsea Ballerini. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Kenny Chesney is going on tour in 2023.

The 54-year-old country music singer announced a new North American tour, I Go Back, on Monday.

I Go Back features special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

The tour begins March 25, 2023, in State College, Pa., and ends May 27 in Orange Beach, Ala. Tickets go on sale Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Chesney's No Shoes Nation members to begin Nov. 28.

I Go Back is inspired by Chesney's 2004 song of the same name and the concerts he held in his early career.

"'I Go Back' is a song about holding all those things that shaped you very close and keeping them alive anyway you can. In 2023, I decided rather than just go repeat what we did on this summer's stadium tour, I wanted to take this band and these songs to a lot of the cities we played on our way up, call it the I Go Back Tour and do just that," the singer said on Instagram.

Chesney released his 19th studio album, Here and Now, in May 2020.

Here's the full list of dates for the I Go Back tour:

March 25, 2023 - State College, Pa., at Bryce Jordan Center

March 30 - Wichita, Kans., at Intrust Bank Arena

April 1 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center

April 6 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

April 8 - Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa., at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

April 12 - Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena at The BJCC

April 14 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place Amphitheater

April 25 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena

April 27 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 29 - Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum

May 4 - Moline, Ill., at Vibrant Arena at The Mark

May 6 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

May 9 - Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center

May 11 - Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 13 - Lincoln, Neb., at Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 18 - Fort Wayne, Ind., at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

May 20 - Evansville, Ind., at Ford Center

May 25 - Charleston, S.C., at Credit One Stadium

May 27 - Orange Beach, Ala., at The Wharf at Orange Beach

