Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Beyonce are early American Music Awards winners

1/5

Taylor Swift scored three American Music Awards before the ABC broadcast began Sunday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and Morgan Wallen were early American Music Awards winners Sunday. The artists were announced as the winners of various fan-voted prizes before the show began broadcasting on ABC, with Wayne Brady as host, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Advertisement

Swift earned the off-air honors for Best Female Pop Artist, Best Female Country Artist and Best Country Album for Red (Taylor's Version).

The Swifties have spoken! @taylorswift13 takes home Favorite Female Pop Artist! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/1I9rJ5kyrG— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 20, 2022

Bad Bunny won for Best Male Latin Artist and his Un Verano Sin Ti was named Best Latin Album.

Beyonce was voted Best R&B Artist and her Renaissance won for Best R&B Album.

Lamar scored the title of Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was deemed Best Hip-Hop Album.

Wallen earned the accolade of Best Male Country Artist and his "Wasted on You" won for Best Country Song.

Advertisement

Bad Bunny went into the competition with a leading eight nominations, followed by Beyonce, Swift and Drake with six nominations each.

Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Anitta, Bebe Rexha and Dove Cameron are on deck to perform.

Moments from Taylor Swift's career