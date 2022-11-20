Advertisement
Music
Nov. 20, 2022 / 6:45 PM

Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Beyonce are early American Music Awards winners

By Karen Butler
1/5
Taylor Swift scored three American Music Awards before the ABC broadcast began Sunday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/24fea57b75a904089ab0f051bd7481b0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Taylor Swift scored three American Music Awards before the ABC broadcast began Sunday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and Morgan Wallen were early American Music Awards winners Sunday.

The artists were announced as the winners of various fan-voted prizes before the show began broadcasting on ABC, with Wayne Brady as host, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Swift earned the off-air honors for Best Female Pop Artist, Best Female Country Artist and Best Country Album for Red (Taylor's Version).

Bad Bunny won for Best Male Latin Artist and his Un Verano Sin Ti was named Best Latin Album.

Beyonce was voted Best R&B Artist and her Renaissance won for Best R&B Album.

Lamar scored the title of Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was deemed Best Hip-Hop Album.

Wallen earned the accolade of Best Male Country Artist and his "Wasted on You" won for Best Country Song.

Advertisement

Bad Bunny went into the competition with a leading eight nominations, followed by Beyonce, Swift and Drake with six nominations each.

Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Anitta, Bebe Rexha and Dove Cameron are on deck to perform.

Moments from Taylor Swift's career

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Khary Payton may be 'blubbering mess' after 'Walking Dead' finale Kristen Bell: 'People We Hate at the Wedding' is witty, messy, but heartfelt Claire Danes recalls 'cosmic' way she found 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Peter Billingsley takes fans back to Cleveland St. with 'Christmas Story Christmas'

Latest Headlines

Drake & 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Drake & 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Drake & 21 Savage's "Her Loss" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
B.I releases new EP, 'Keep Me Up' music video
Music // 2 days ago
B.I releases new EP, 'Keep Me Up' music video
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star and former iKon member B.I released the EP "Love or Loved Part. 1" and a music video for the song "Keep Me Up."
American Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 2 days ago
American Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The 2022 American Music Awards will take place Sunday at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Taylor Swift calls Ticketmaster fiasco 'excruciating' to watch
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift calls Ticketmaster fiasco 'excruciating' to watch
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift addressed the controversy surrounding Ticketmaster's handling of her "Eras" tour following the cancellation of general sales.
Shania Twain to be honored, perform at People's Choice Awards
Music // 2 days ago
Shania Twain to be honored, perform at People's Choice Awards
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Shania Twain will receive the Music Icon Award and perform at the PCAs in December.
Dierks Bentley performs 'Gold' on 'Late Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Dierks Bentley performs 'Gold' on 'Late Show'
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Dierks Bentley performed his new song "Gold" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Jorge Drexler, Rosalia, Bad Bunny win big at the Latin Grammys
Music // 2 days ago
Jorge Drexler, Rosalia, Bad Bunny win big at the Latin Grammys
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Jorge Drexler and Rosalia were the big winners at the Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort in Las Vegas.
NCT Dream to release special winter EP 'Candy'
Music // 3 days ago
NCT Dream to release special winter EP 'Candy'
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream will release the special winter EP "Candy" in December.
Latin Grammy Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 3 days ago
Latin Grammy Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Latin Grammys will take place Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
'Funny Girl' cast album with Lea Michele coming Friday
Music // 3 days ago
'Funny Girl' cast album with Lea Michele coming Friday
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Lea Michele and the company of the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl" will release a cast album.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Power Rangers' icon Jason David Frank dead at 49
'Power Rangers' icon Jason David Frank dead at 49
Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Joe Biden, Joe Walsh
Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Joe Biden, Joe Walsh
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
Reports: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles end 2-year romance
Reports: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles end 2-year romance
Police arrest two men in NYC's Penn Station for threats to attack synagogue
Police arrest two men in NYC's Penn Station for threats to attack synagogue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement