Nov. 18, 2022 / 1:59 PM

B.I releases new EP, 'Keep Me Up' music video

By Annie Martin

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper B.I is back with new music.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a former member of the boy band iKon, released the EP Love or Loved Part. 1 and a music video for the song "Keep Me Up" on Friday.

The "Keep Me Up" video shows B.I get close to a dancer and perform a choreographed dance routine in an abandoned building.

Love or Loved Part. 1 also features the songs "BTBT," "Middle with You," "Tangerine" and "Endless Summer."

B.I released a highlight medley for the album earlier this month.

Love or Loved Part. 1 is B.I's fourth release as a solo artist. He released the single album Midnight Blue (Love Streaming), the album Waterfall and the EP Cosmos in 2021.

B.I came to fame with the boy band iKon and left the group in 2019. iKon consists today of Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne and Chan.

