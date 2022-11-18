Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 18, 2022 / 12:11 PM

Shania Twain to be honored, perform at People's Choice Awards

By Annie Martin
1/5
Shania Twain will receive the Music Icon Award and perform at the PCAs in December. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/10f109f7c71dc618cb5b04a84d72b7d0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Shania Twain will receive the Music Icon Award and perform at the PCAs in December. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Shania Twain will be honored at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

NBC and E! announced Friday that Twain will receive the Music Icon Award at the 48th annual awards show in December.

Advertisement

The Music Icon Award recognizes Twain's four-decade career and impact on the music industry.

Twain has released five studio albums and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. The singer is the top-selling female country pop artist of all time.

Christina Aguilera received the inaugural Music Icon Award at the 2021 ceremony.

"I'm so incredibly honored to be named Music Icon," Twain said in a statement. "I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it's their love and passion that keeps me going. I'm thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the People's Choice Awards!"

"Shania has paved the way for many multi-genre artists throughout her impressive career as the 'Queen of Country Pop.' Her music has withstood the test of time and her fans have multiplied over the years. We are delighted to honor her with this award, and can't wait to see her perform some of her greatest hits," NBCUniversal television and streaming SVP of entertainment live events Cassandra Tryon added.

In addition, Twain will perform a medley of her greatest hits and her new song "Waking Up Dreaming" at the PCAs.

The singer will release her sixth album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3, 2023.

The People's Choice Awards will take place Dec. 6 in Los Angeles.

Moments from Shania Twain's career

Shania Twain performs at the Juno Awards in Vancouver on March 22, 1998. The following month, Twain performed a special benefit concert for "VH1 Save the Music." Photo by H. Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Shania Twain announces 'Queen of Me' album, tour for 2023 2022 awards show schedule: How to watch Dierks Bentley performs 'Gold' on 'Late Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift calls Ticketmaster fiasco 'excruciating' to watch
Music // 6 minutes ago
Taylor Swift calls Ticketmaster fiasco 'excruciating' to watch
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift addressed the controversy surrounding Ticketmaster's handling of her "Eras" tour following the cancellation of general sales.
Dierks Bentley performs 'Gold' on 'Late Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
Dierks Bentley performs 'Gold' on 'Late Show'
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Dierks Bentley performed his new song "Gold" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Jorge Drexler, Rosalia, Bad Bunny win big at the Latin Grammys
Music // 4 hours ago
Jorge Drexler, Rosalia, Bad Bunny win big at the Latin Grammys
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Jorge Drexler and Rosalia were the big winners at the Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort in Las Vegas.
NCT Dream to release special winter EP 'Candy'
Music // 23 hours ago
NCT Dream to release special winter EP 'Candy'
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream will release the special winter EP "Candy" in December.
Latin Grammy Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 23 hours ago
Latin Grammy Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Latin Grammys will take place Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
'Funny Girl' cast album with Lea Michele coming Friday
Music // 1 day ago
'Funny Girl' cast album with Lea Michele coming Friday
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Lea Michele and the company of the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl" will release a cast album.
Ari Lennox announces 'Age/Sex/Location' tour for 2023
Music // 1 day ago
Ari Lennox announces 'Age/Sex/Location' tour for 2023
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- R&B singer Ari Lennox has announced dates for her upcoming U.S. tour. The Dreamville recording artist, who released her second album "Age/Sex/Location" in September, will be heading out on the road starting on Jan. 26 .
Mamamoo film '1, 2, 3, Eoi!' music video in behind-the-scenes footage
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo film '1, 2, 3, Eoi!' music video in behind-the-scenes footage
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Mamamoo gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their "1, 2, 3, Eoi!" music video.
Travis Scott, Future to headline Rolling Loud festival in 2023
Music // 2 days ago
Travis Scott, Future to headline Rolling Loud festival in 2023
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, Lil Baby and other artists will perform at Rolling Loud music festival in March 2023.
Itzy show smiles in 'Cheshire' concept film
Music // 2 days ago
Itzy show smiles in 'Cheshire' concept film
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released a new concept film for their forthcoming EP "Cheshire."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
Anya Taylor-Joy talks Met Gala mishap, 'The Menu' with Jimmy Fallon
Anya Taylor-Joy talks Met Gala mishap, 'The Menu' with Jimmy Fallon
Tim Allen: Hospitalized Jay Leno handling burn injuries like a 'superhero'
Tim Allen: Hospitalized Jay Leno handling burn injuries like a 'superhero'
'Today' weather anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
'Today' weather anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
Kristen Bell: 'People We Hate at the Wedding' is witty, messy, but heartfelt
Kristen Bell: 'People We Hate at the Wedding' is witty, messy, but heartfelt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement