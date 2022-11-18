Trending
Dierks Bentley performs 'Gold' on 'Late Show'

By Annie Martin
Dierks Bentley performed his new song "Gold" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c2517925785051e439a63a08abeb6ed2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Dierks Bentley took to the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 46-year-old country music singer performed his new song "Gold" during Thursday's episode of the CBS late-night talk show.

"I got some rust on my Chevy but it's ready to roll / I got a rhinestone sky and a song in my soul / It ain't a smooth ride, life, it's a winding road / Yeah, it might be gravel, but it feels like gold," he sings.

Bentley released a single and music video for "Gold" in October.

"Gold" was Bentley's first single of 2022. The singer released a new single and music video for the song "High Note" featuring Billy Strings on Thursday.

In the Late Show interview, Bentley and The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan recounted how they won the celebrity charity pickleball tournament, Pickled.

Bentley released his most recent album, The Mountain, in 2018.

