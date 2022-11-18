Trending
Music
Nov. 18, 2022 / 1:44 PM

American Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
Bad Bunny leads the nominees at the American Music Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b3f7a84932dbc9c1c395a605836d906f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Bad Bunny leads the nominees at the American Music Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The 2022 American Music Awards will take place Sunday in Los Angeles.

This year's ceremony will be held at Microsoft Theater and air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Wayne Brady will host the AMAs, a fan-voted awards show celebrating the year's top achievements in music.

Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Anitta, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron and other artists will perform.

Bad Bunny leads the nominees with eight nominations, followed by Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Drake with six nominations each.

How to watch

The AMAs will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Participants

Actor, comedian and television personality Wayne Brady will host the awards show.

Performers include Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Anitta, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, David Guetta, GloRilla and Lil Baby.

Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox will perform a tribute to Lionel Richie, who will receive the Icon Award.

In addition, Pink will dedicate a performance to late singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, who died at age 73 in August following a battle with breast cancer.

AMA Artist of the Year winners through the years

Left to right, BTS members V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope at the American Music Awards in 2017. The K-pop boy band earned Artist of the Year in 2021. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nominees

Bad Bunny leads the nominees with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year. The Puerto Rican singer and rapper will compete with Adele, Beyoncé, Drake, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd in the category.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Drake follow with six nominations each.

