Nov. 17, 2022 / 10:28 AM

Ari Lennox announces 'Age/Sex/Location' tour for 2023

By Tonya Pendleton
Ari Lennox, seen here performing at the Soul Train Awards on Sunday, announced tour dates for spring 2023. Photo by James Atoa/UPI. | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/16f2140ab9b329fdf0895042768e1704/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- R&B singer Ari Lennox has announced dates for her upcoming U.S. tour. The Dreamville/Interscope recording artist, who released her second album age/sex/location in September, will be heading out starting on Jan. 26 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas.

The 27-date tour ends on March 28 in Washington.

Here are the dates for the age/sex/location tour:

Jan. 26 -- Las Vegas, at House of Blues

Jan.28 -- Phoenix, Ariz. at The Van Buren

Jan. 29 -- Anaheim, Calif., at House of Blues

Feb. 1 -- Los Angeles, at The Wiltern

Feb.7 -- Vancouver, BC, at the Commodore Ballroom

Feb. 9 -- Seattle, Wa., at the Paramount Theatre

Feb. 11 -- Oakland, Calif., at The Fox

Feb. 14 -- Denver, Colo., at The Summit

Feb. 16 -- San Antonio, Texas, at Aztec Theatre

Feb. 17 -- Dallas, at House of Blues

Feb. 19 -- Houston, at House of Blues

Feb. 21 -- Austin, Texas, at Emo's Austin

Feb. 22 -- New Orleans, La., at Fillmore New Orleans

Feb. 24 -- Orlando, Fl., at House of Blues

Feb. 26 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy

Feb. 27 -- Charlotte, N.C., at The Fillmore Charlotte

March 2 --Nashville, at Marathon Music Works

March 4 -- Wallingford, Conn., at Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

March 5 -- Boston, Ma., at House of Blues

March 7 -- Toronto, Ontario, at History

March 8 -- Chicago, at House of Blues

March 14 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Fillmore Minneapolis

March 16 -- Detroit, Mich. at The Fillmore Detroit

March 18 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 21 -- New York, at Terminal 5

March 25 -- Silver Spring, Md., at The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 28 -- Washington, at Howard Theatre

Born Courtney Shanade Salter in D.C., Lennox, 31, is among the leading class of contemporary R&B singer/songwriters that includes H.E.R., SZA, Jazmine Sullivan, and Summer Walker. She's collaborated with Sullivan and Walker, most recently on "Queen Space" on her latest release.

Lennox performed two songs, including the single "POF" from Age/Sex/Location, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in October.

In September, she told Vibe that Age/Sex/Location represented an evolution in her sound since her debut album Shea Butter Baby in 2019.

"I'm really singing. It's just beautiful soul music, a lot of attention to detail, and a lot of vulnerability. Also a lot of realizing I'm not putting up with no more BS... I would say it's really growing up. Really, really growing up."

