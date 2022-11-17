Ari Lennox announces 'Age/Sex/Location' tour for 2023

1/5
Ari Lennox, seen here performing at the Soul Train Awards on Sunday, announced tour dates for spring 2023. Photo by James Atoa/UPI. | License Photo
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- R&B singer Ari Lennox has announced dates for her upcoming U.S. tour. The Dreamville/Interscope recording artist, who released her second album age/sex/location in September, will be heading out starting on Jan. 26 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas.
The 27-date tour ends on March 28 in Washington.
Here are the dates for the age/sex/location tour:
Jan. 26 -- Las Vegas, at House of Blues
Jan.28 -- Phoenix, Ariz. at The Van Buren
Jan. 29 -- Anaheim, Calif., at House of Blues
Feb. 1 -- Los Angeles, at The Wiltern
Feb.7 -- Vancouver, BC, at the Commodore Ballroom
Feb. 9 -- Seattle, Wa., at the Paramount Theatre
Feb. 11 -- Oakland, Calif., at The Fox
Feb. 14 -- Denver, Colo., at The Summit
Feb. 16 -- San Antonio, Texas, at Aztec Theatre
Feb. 17 -- Dallas, at House of Blues
Feb. 19 -- Houston, at House of Blues
Feb. 21 -- Austin, Texas, at Emo's Austin
Feb. 22 -- New Orleans, La., at Fillmore New Orleans
Feb. 24 -- Orlando, Fl., at House of Blues
Feb. 26 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy
Feb. 27 -- Charlotte, N.C., at The Fillmore Charlotte
March 2 --Nashville, at Marathon Music Works
March 4 -- Wallingford, Conn., at Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
March 5 -- Boston, Ma., at House of Blues
March 7 -- Toronto, Ontario, at History
March 8 -- Chicago, at House of Blues
March 14 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Fillmore Minneapolis
March 16 -- Detroit, Mich. at The Fillmore Detroit
March 18 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at The Fillmore Philadelphia
March 21 -- New York, at Terminal 5
March 25 -- Silver Spring, Md., at The Fillmore Silver Spring
March 28 -- Washington, at Howard Theatre
Born Courtney Shanade Salter in D.C., Lennox, 31, is among the leading class of contemporary R&B singer/songwriters that includes H.E.R., SZA, Jazmine Sullivan, and Summer Walker. She's collaborated with Sullivan and Walker, most recently on "Queen Space" on her latest release.
Lennox performed two songs, including the single "POF" from Age/Sex/Location, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in October.
In September, she told Vibe that Age/Sex/Location represented an evolution in her sound since her debut album Shea Butter Baby in 2019.
"I'm really singing. It's just beautiful soul music, a lot of attention to detail, and a lot of vulnerability. Also a lot of realizing I'm not putting up with no more BS... I would say it's really growing up. Really, really growing up."