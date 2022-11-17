Trending
Nov. 17, 2022 / 1:35 PM

Latin Grammy Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
Bad Bunny leads the nominees at the Latin Grammy Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Bad Bunny leads the nominees at the Latin Grammy Awards.

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards will take place Thursday in Las Vegas.

The 23rd annual ceremony will be held at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort and air at 8 p.m. EST on Univision.

The Latin Grammys honor excellence in Latin music.

Luis Fonsi will host the event with Anitta, Thalía and Laura Pausini.

Elvis Costello, John Legend, Rosalía, Jorge Drexler and Christina Aguilera are among the performers.

Bad Bunny leads this year's nominees with 10 nominations, followed by Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía with eight nominations each.

How to watch

The Latin Grammy Awards will air Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on Univision. The awards show will be preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m.

Participants

Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi will host the event with Brazilian artist Anitta, Mexican singer Thalía and Italian artist Laura Pausini.

Performers include Rauw Alejandro, Chiquis, Christina Aguilera, Camilo, Elvis Costello, Jorge Drexler, John Legend and Christian Nodal.

Nominees

Bad Bunny leads the nominees with 10 nominations, including Album of the Year for Un Verano Sin Ti. The singer and rapper will compete with Aguilera, Drexler, Rosalía, Marc Anthony, Bomba Estéreo, Alejandro Sanz and Sebastián Yatra in the category.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía follow with eight nominations each, while Aguilera and Drexler both have seven. Camilo rounds out the top nominees with six nominations.

