Nov. 16, 2022 / 11:48 AM

Travis Scott, Future to headline Rolling Loud festival in 2023

By Annie Martin
Travis Scott attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 15, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Rolling Loud has announced the headliners for its 2023 music festival.

The event will take place March 3-5 at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, Calif.

Playboi Carti will headline the March 3 shows, with Kodak Black, Tyga, Trippie Redd, Dababy, Saweetie and other artists to also perform.

Travis Scott will perform March 4, along with Lil Baby, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates, Lil Yachty, City Girls and other artists.

Future will headline the March 5 shows, which feature special guest Lil Wayne. Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo and other artists will also take the stage.

Tickets for the 2023 festival go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. EST.

Scott returned to the festival circuit at Day N Vegas festival in September following his 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, where eight people died in a stampede.

Other music festivals have announced the headliners for their 2023 events. Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline iHeartRadio's ALTer Ego festival in January, while Luke Bryan will perform at Stagecoach in April. K-pop group Blackpink will headline BST Hyde Park in July.

