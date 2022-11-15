Itzy show smiles in 'Cheshire' concept film

Itzy released a new concept film for their forthcoming EP "Cheshire." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is teasing its new EP. The K-pop stars released a concept film for the EP, Cheshire, on Tuesday. Advertisement

The new teaser shows the members of Itzy pose and smile for the camera.

Itzy previously released a concept film that shows the members posing in a dance studio.

The group will officially release Cheshire and a new music video Oct. 30.

Leading up to the release, Itzy will share teaser photos featuring the individual members, a track list, track spoiler video and a music video teaser.

Cheshire will mark Itzy's first EP since Checkmate, released in July.

Itzy concluded the North American leg of its Checkmate world tour Sunday in New York.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group made its debut in 2019.