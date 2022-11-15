Trending
Nov. 15, 2022 / 11:12 AM

Bruce Springsteen performs, talks Taylor Swift tour rumors on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Bruce Springsteen performed "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)" and addressed Taylor Swift tour rumors on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 73-year-old singer performed the song "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

"Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)" was originally performed by Motown artist Frank Wilson. Springsteen recorded a cover of the song for his album Only the Strong Survive, released Friday.

Only the Strong Survive features covers of other R&B and soul songs, including "Nightshift," "Turn Back the Hands of Time" and "When She Was My Girl."

In the interview, Springsteen addressed rumors that he and Taylor Swift will perform together on tour. Both Springsteen and Swift will tour in 2023, leading some to speculate the pair will make guest appearances on each other's tours.

Springsteen said he will attend Swift's shows with his daughter and invited Swift to join the E Street Band on his tour.

"Well, I will be because my daughter is going to make sure. I will be at the Taylor Swift show," the singer said. "And she's welcome on E Street anytime."

Springsteen announced his tour in July. The tour begins Feb. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla., and ends April 14 in Newark, N.J.

Meanwhile, Swift will kick off her Eras tour March 17 in Glendale, Ariz., and bring the venture to a close Aug. 9 in Los Angeles, Calif.

