Stevie Wonder, GloRilla, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth to perform at AMAs

Stevie Wonder attends the premiere of "Sing" at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in 2016. Wonder will perform at the AMAs on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The American Music Awards announced more performers Monday, including Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, Dove Cameron, David Guetta, GloRilla, Lil Baby and Stevie Wonder. The stars join the lineup that already includes Carrie Underwood, J.I.D., Imagine Dragons, and Pink. Advertisement Get ready for the best night of your life @davidguetta and @BebeRexha will perform their global hit "I'm Good (Blue)" LIVE at the #AMAs this SUNDAY at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/8KM7IPHnE8— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 14, 2022 Hosted by Wayne Brady with DJ D Nice as the house DJ, the awards show will air Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. EST, streaming the next day on Hulu. The American Music Awards is billed as the world's largest fan-voted awards as fans can vote for their favorites in all 37 categories via Twitter or on the fan voting site. Advertisement

Puth, Lennox and Wonder will perform as part of the Lionel Richie tribute, as Richie is receiving the 2022 AMA Icon Award. The 73-year-old hosted the show in 1984 and 1985 and will become the first artist to grace the AMA stage in every decade since the awards started in 1974.

@StevieWonder and @charlieputh will take the stage to honor @LionelRichie and perform a medley of our 2022 Icon Award recipient's hit songs ✨ @AriLennox will also join the celebration of #IconLionel's monumental musical career ✨ SUNDAY at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork #AMAs pic.twitter.com/BNqKPMs5iF— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 14, 2022

"I'm immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I'd go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage," Richie said in a statement. "I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing 'We Are the World' among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later."

The 2022 AMA's features multi-genre collaborations and welcomes some first-timers and show veterans to the stage. Alternative rockers Imagine Dragons will perform with Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D., and first-time AMA performers Wizkid and Tems will perform their hit, "Essence." They are nominated for Best R&B Song.

Memphis rapper GloRilla is making her AMA debut, as are Anitta and Dove Cameron, while David Guetta and Bebe Rexha will hit the stage to perform "I'm Good (Blue)." Lil Baby is expected to do a mashup of his hits "California Breeze" and "In a Minute."

Multi-platinum rapper @lilbaby4PF will perform a medley of his hits "California Breeze" and "In a Minute" LIVE at the #AMAs! Don't miss it Sunday at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/U5yuKPYpZI— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 14, 2022

Pink is set for a TV world premiere of her latest single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again." She just announced a spring tour with Brandi Carlile and classic rockers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. And Carrie Underwood will perform "Crazy Angels" from her latest release Denim and Rhinestones.

This year marks a new, non-voting category for the AMAs. Yola is performing "Break the Bough" which was named the AMA's Song of the Soul for 2022. She played groundbreaking gospel musician Rosetta Tharpe in the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis.

She'll be the first performer in the category, an annual honor to highlight songs and artists that ignite social change. It will also be her first time performing on the show.

The American Music Awards airs in more than 120 countries and territories.