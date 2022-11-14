Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 14, 2022 / 2:56 PM

Stevie Wonder, GloRilla, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth to perform at AMAs

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Stevie Wonder attends the premiere of "Sing" at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in 2016. Wonder will perform at the AMAs on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3c759b22c834c4b15f8849bb0e274df9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Stevie Wonder attends the premiere of "Sing" at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in 2016. Wonder will perform at the AMAs on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The American Music Awards announced more performers Monday, including Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, Dove Cameron, David Guetta, GloRilla, Lil Baby and Stevie Wonder.

The stars join the lineup that already includes Carrie Underwood, J.I.D., Imagine Dragons, and Pink.

Hosted by Wayne Brady with DJ D Nice as the house DJ, the awards show will air Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. EST, streaming the next day on Hulu. The American Music Awards is billed as the world's largest fan-voted awards as fans can vote for their favorites in all 37 categories via Twitter or on the fan voting site.

Advertisement

Puth, Lennox and Wonder will perform as part of the Lionel Richie tribute, as Richie is receiving the 2022 AMA Icon Award. The 73-year-old hosted the show in 1984 and 1985 and will become the first artist to grace the AMA stage in every decade since the awards started in 1974.

"I'm immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I'd go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage," Richie said in a statement. "I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing 'We Are the World' among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later."

Advertisement

The 2022 AMA's features multi-genre collaborations and welcomes some first-timers and show veterans to the stage. Alternative rockers Imagine Dragons will perform with Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D., and first-time AMA performers Wizkid and Tems will perform their hit, "Essence." They are nominated for Best R&B Song.

Memphis rapper GloRilla is making her AMA debut, as are Anitta and Dove Cameron, while David Guetta and Bebe Rexha will hit the stage to perform "I'm Good (Blue)." Lil Baby is expected to do a mashup of his hits "California Breeze" and "In a Minute."

Pink is set for a TV world premiere of her latest single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again." She just announced a spring tour with Brandi Carlile and classic rockers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. And Carrie Underwood will perform "Crazy Angels" from her latest release Denim and Rhinestones.

Advertisement

This year marks a new, non-voting category for the AMAs. Yola is performing "Break the Bough" which was named the AMA's Song of the Soul for 2022. She played groundbreaking gospel musician Rosetta Tharpe in the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis.

She'll be the first performer in the category, an annual honor to highlight songs and artists that ignite social change. It will also be her first time performing on the show.

Advertisement

The American Music Awards airs in more than 120 countries and territories.

Read More

Wayne Brady to host American Music Awards: 'It's going to be a big show' American Music Awards: Bad Bunny leads 2022 nominations Pink announces 'Summer Carnival' tour for 2023

Latest Headlines

Kang Daniel to perform in Europe, North America on world tour
Music // 1 hour ago
Kang Daniel to perform in Europe, North America on world tour
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kang Daniel announced European and North American dates for his "First Parade" world tour.
Foreigner to hold farewell tour in 2023
Music // 3 hours ago
Foreigner to hold farewell tour in 2023
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Rock band Foreigner will perform across North America on a final tour in 2023.
iHeartRadio announces Elton John special covering his last U.S. tour
Music // 4 hours ago
iHeartRadio announces Elton John special covering his last U.S. tour
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- iHeartRadio presents "Elton John's Thank You to America: The Final Song," which will air live on over 300 stations on Sunday.
Pink announces 'Summer Carnival' tour for 2023
Music // 4 hours ago
Pink announces 'Summer Carnival' tour for 2023
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Pink will perform across North America on the "Summer Carnival" stadium tour in 2023.
Garth Brooks to launch Las Vegas residency show in May 2023
Music // 6 hours ago
Garth Brooks to launch Las Vegas residency show in May 2023
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks announced his "Garth Brooks/Plus One" residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Taylor Swift scores leading 4 MTV Europe Music Awards
Music // 20 hours ago
Taylor Swift scores leading 4 MTV Europe Music Awards
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. pop star Taylor Swift won a leading four MTV Europe Music Awards at a ceremony in Germany Sunday.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week in a row.
Apink's Eunji releases remake EP, 'Journey for Myself' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Apink's Eunji releases remake EP, 'Journey for Myself' music video
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star Eunji released the solo remake EP "Log" and a music video for the song "Journey for Myself."
Taylor Swift adds 17 shows to 'Eras' tour
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift adds 17 shows to 'Eras' tour
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift added 17 dates to the North American leg of her "Eras" tour in 2023.
Louis Tomlinson releases 'Faith in the Future' album
Music // 3 days ago
Louis Tomlinson releases 'Faith in the Future' album
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson released his second solo album, "Faith in the Future."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartney
Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartney
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Jeff Bezos names Dolly Parton 'Courage and Civility' award winner
Jeff Bezos names Dolly Parton 'Courage and Civility' award winner
Movie review: 'She Said' does justice to Harvey Weinstein investigators, survivors
Movie review: 'She Said' does justice to Harvey Weinstein investigators, survivors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement