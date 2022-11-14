Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 14, 2022 / 11:39 AM

iHeartRadio announces Elton John special covering his last U.S. tour

By Tonya Pendleton
1/4
Elton John preforms a show he calls "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme" on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on September 23, 2022. iHeartRadio will present "Elton John's Thank You to America: The Final Song" live on over 300 stations on Sunday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5e256e2e34bfa0e7d53d9d3ecac1a824/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Elton John preforms a show he calls "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme" on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on September 23, 2022. iHeartRadio will present "Elton John's Thank You to America: The Final Song" live on over 300 stations on Sunday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- After five decades as a music icon, Elton John is ready to move on from touring. His retirement from the stage will be celebrated in an hour-long iHeartRadio special iHeartRadioPresents Elton John's Thank You to America: The Final Song, which will be broadcast over 320 stations on Sunday at 1 a.m. EST and 10 p.m.PST.

The special encompasses moments from John's life and career and includes the live broadcast of the last song of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which ends at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Brandi Carlile, Dua Lupa, and Kiki Dee, who performed with John on the 1976 hit "Don't Go Breakin' My Heart" will join him at the show.

Advertisement

"This historic night will mark the end of a legendary five-decade touring run in North America for one of the greatest artists of our time," John Sykes, president of Entertainment Enterprises said in a statement. "This is a rare, once-in-a-lifetime chance for millions of fans to hear Elton's last song on a touring stage and his goodbye."

iHeart Radio will also air moments from John's storied career on selected iHeartRadio channels Hot AC, Classic Rock, CHR, and Classic Hits that will include live performances and interviews.

Sir Elton John has had an unparalleled career, earning five Grammys and five Brit awards, while becoming an integral part of the global music canon. John's the top-selling male solo artist of all time, and along the way, has established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which has raised over $450M for HIV/AIDS treatment and awareness. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth and received the National Humanities Medal from President Biden in September.

Disney announced a documentary on John's last U.S. tour in September, culminating with the Dodger Stadium performance. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and The Years That MadeHis Legend is slated to first do the festival circuit, then be available on Disney+. In addition to the new concert and behind-the-scenes coverage, it will include previously unreleased footage from early in John's career as well as with his family now.

Advertisement

Elton John's career: Concerts, red carpets and awards

Sir Elton John (L) and his longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin team up for an in-store signing to celebrate the release of Elton's new album, "Made In England," in Los Angeles on March 21, 1995. The year before, John composed music for Disney's animated classic, "The Lion King." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Shawn Mendes releases new song 'Heartbeat' from 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Biden surprises Elton John with National Humanities Medal Britney Spears releases single with Elton John, first song in six years

Latest Headlines

Foreigner to hold farewell tour in 2023
Music // 35 minutes ago
Foreigner to hold farewell tour in 2023
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Rock band Foreigner will perform across North America on a final tour in 2023.
Pink announces 'Summer Carnival' tour for 2023
Music // 1 hour ago
Pink announces 'Summer Carnival' tour for 2023
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Pink will perform across North America on the "Summer Carnival" stadium tour in 2023.
Garth Brooks to launch Las Vegas residency show in May 2023
Music // 3 hours ago
Garth Brooks to launch Las Vegas residency show in May 2023
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks announced his "Garth Brooks/Plus One" residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Taylor Swift scores leading 4 MTV Europe Music Awards
Music // 18 hours ago
Taylor Swift scores leading 4 MTV Europe Music Awards
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. pop star Taylor Swift won a leading four MTV Europe Music Awards at a ceremony in Germany Sunday.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week in a row.
Apink's Eunji releases remake EP, 'Journey for Myself' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Apink's Eunji releases remake EP, 'Journey for Myself' music video
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star Eunji released the solo remake EP "Log" and a music video for the song "Journey for Myself."
Taylor Swift adds 17 shows to 'Eras' tour
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift adds 17 shows to 'Eras' tour
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift added 17 dates to the North American leg of her "Eras" tour in 2023.
Louis Tomlinson releases 'Faith in the Future' album
Music // 3 days ago
Louis Tomlinson releases 'Faith in the Future' album
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson released his second solo album, "Faith in the Future."
Rihanna releases song 'Born Again' for 'Black Panther' sequel
Music // 3 days ago
Rihanna releases song 'Born Again' for 'Black Panther' sequel
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Rihanna released "Born Again," her second single for the Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Hybe to boost collaborations between record labels to fill BTS hiatus
Music // 4 days ago
Hybe to boost collaborations between record labels to fill BTS hiatus
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Hybe Co., the agency behind BTS, said it will support collaborations between record labels under its wing to introduce diverse content in what is seen as efforts to fill the hole left by the flagship band's hiatus.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartney
Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartney
John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Jeff Bezos names Dolly Parton 'Courage and Civility' award winner
Jeff Bezos names Dolly Parton 'Courage and Civility' award winner
'Black Panther' tops North American box office with $180M
'Black Panther' tops North American box office with $180M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement