iHeartRadio announces Elton John special covering his last U.S. tour

Elton John preforms a show he calls "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme" on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on September 23, 2022. iHeartRadio will present "Elton John's Thank You to America: The Final Song" live on over 300 stations on Sunday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- After five decades as a music icon, Elton John is ready to move on from touring. His retirement from the stage will be celebrated in an hour-long iHeartRadio special iHeartRadioPresents Elton John's Thank You to America: The Final Song, which will be broadcast over 320 stations on Sunday at 1 a.m. EST and 10 p.m.PST. The special encompasses moments from John's life and career and includes the live broadcast of the last song of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which ends at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Brandi Carlile, Dua Lupa, and Kiki Dee, who performed with John on the 1976 hit "Don't Go Breakin' My Heart" will join him at the show. Advertisement

"This historic night will mark the end of a legendary five-decade touring run in North America for one of the greatest artists of our time," John Sykes, president of Entertainment Enterprises said in a statement. "This is a rare, once-in-a-lifetime chance for millions of fans to hear Elton's last song on a touring stage and his goodbye."

Save the date for our iHeartRadio Presents @eltonofficial's Thank you to America: The Final Song. ❤️ Advertisement Listen on November 20th at 10pm PT on your local iHeartRadio station or on the app: https://t.co/mKw89MVKpy#iHeartEltonJohn pic.twitter.com/X4cFqxRwlY— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) November 14, 2022

iHeart Radio will also air moments from John's storied career on selected iHeartRadio channels Hot AC, Classic Rock, CHR, and Classic Hits that will include live performances and interviews.

Sir Elton John has had an unparalleled career, earning five Grammys and five Brit awards, while becoming an integral part of the global music canon. John's the top-selling male solo artist of all time, and along the way, has established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which has raised over $450M for HIV/AIDS treatment and awareness. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth and received the National Humanities Medal from President Biden in September.

Disney announced a documentary on John's last U.S. tour in September, culminating with the Dodger Stadium performance. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and The Years That MadeHis Legend is slated to first do the festival circuit, then be available on Disney+. In addition to the new concert and behind-the-scenes coverage, it will include previously unreleased footage from early in John's career as well as with his family now.

