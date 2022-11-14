Pink announces 'Summer Carnival' tour for 2023

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Pink is going on tour in 2023.
The 43-year-old singer will perform across North America on the Summer Carnival stadium tour.
Pink will be joined by special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.
The North American leg of the tour kicks off July 24 in Toronto, Canada, and ends Oct. 9 in Phoenix, Ariz. Tickets go on sale Nov. 21.
"You're up North America! See you next year," Pink wrote on Instagram.
Here's the North American dates for the Summer Carnival tour:
July 24, 2023 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre
July 26 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Great American Ball Park
July 31 -- Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park
Aug. 3 -- New York, N.Y., at Citi Field
Aug. 5 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PNC Park
Aug. 7 -- Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park
Aug. 10 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Target Field
Aug. 12 -- Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field
Aug. 14 -- Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Field
Aug. 16 -- Detroit, Mich., at Comerica Park
Aug. 19 -- Fargo, N.D., at Fargodome
Aug. 21 -- Omaha, Neb., at Charles Schwab Field
Sept. 18 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Citizens Bank Park
Sept. 22 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Geodis Park
Sept. 25 -- San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome
Sept. 27 -- Houston, Texas, at Minute Maid Park
Sept. 29 -- Dallas, Texas, at Globe Life Field
Oct. 3 -- San Diego, Calif., at Snapdragon Stadium
Oct. 5 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium
Oct. 7 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Allegiant Stadium
Oct. 9 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Chase Field
Pink released her eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human, in April 2019. She has released two singles, "Irrelevant" and "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" in 2022.