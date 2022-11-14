Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 14, 2022 / 11:36 AM

Pink announces 'Summer Carnival' tour for 2023

By Annie Martin
1/5
Pink will perform across North America on the "Summer Carnival" stadium tour in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/83523ba9114a3e86f19d12804bfcc363/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Pink will perform across North America on the "Summer Carnival" stadium tour in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Pink is going on tour in 2023.

The 43-year-old singer will perform across North America on the Summer Carnival stadium tour.

Advertisement

Pink will be joined by special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off July 24 in Toronto, Canada, and ends Oct. 9 in Phoenix, Ariz. Tickets go on sale Nov. 21.

"You're up North America! See you next year," Pink wrote on Instagram.

Here's the North American dates for the Summer Carnival tour:

Advertisement

July 24, 2023 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre

July 26 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Great American Ball Park

July 31 -- Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park

Aug. 3 -- New York, N.Y., at Citi Field

Aug. 5 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PNC Park

Aug. 7 -- Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park

Aug. 10 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Target Field

Aug. 12 -- Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field

Aug. 14 -- Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Field

Aug. 16 -- Detroit, Mich., at Comerica Park

Aug. 19 -- Fargo, N.D., at Fargodome

Aug. 21 -- Omaha, Neb., at Charles Schwab Field

Sept. 18 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 22 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Geodis Park

Sept. 25 -- San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome

Sept. 27 -- Houston, Texas, at Minute Maid Park

Sept. 29 -- Dallas, Texas, at Globe Life Field

Oct. 3 -- San Diego, Calif., at Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 5 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium

Oct. 7 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Allegiant Stadium

Oct. 9 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Chase Field

Pink released her eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human, in April 2019. She has released two singles, "Irrelevant" and "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" in 2022.

Advertisement

Read More

Garth Brooks to launch Las Vegas residency show in May 2023 John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89 'Stranger Things' creators say Season 5 has 'a little bit of everything' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Foreigner to hold farewell tour in 2023
Music // 25 minutes ago
Foreigner to hold farewell tour in 2023
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Rock band Foreigner will perform across North America on a final tour in 2023.
iHeartRadio announces Elton John special covering his last U.S. tour
Music // 1 hour ago
iHeartRadio announces Elton John special covering his last U.S. tour
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- iHeartRadio presents "Elton John's Thank You to America: The Final Song," which will air live on over 300 stations on Sunday.
Garth Brooks to launch Las Vegas residency show in May 2023
Music // 3 hours ago
Garth Brooks to launch Las Vegas residency show in May 2023
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks announced his "Garth Brooks/Plus One" residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Taylor Swift scores leading 4 MTV Europe Music Awards
Music // 17 hours ago
Taylor Swift scores leading 4 MTV Europe Music Awards
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. pop star Taylor Swift won a leading four MTV Europe Music Awards at a ceremony in Germany Sunday.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week in a row.
Apink's Eunji releases remake EP, 'Journey for Myself' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Apink's Eunji releases remake EP, 'Journey for Myself' music video
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star Eunji released the solo remake EP "Log" and a music video for the song "Journey for Myself."
Taylor Swift adds 17 shows to 'Eras' tour
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift adds 17 shows to 'Eras' tour
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift added 17 dates to the North American leg of her "Eras" tour in 2023.
Louis Tomlinson releases 'Faith in the Future' album
Music // 3 days ago
Louis Tomlinson releases 'Faith in the Future' album
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson released his second solo album, "Faith in the Future."
Rihanna releases song 'Born Again' for 'Black Panther' sequel
Music // 3 days ago
Rihanna releases song 'Born Again' for 'Black Panther' sequel
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Rihanna released "Born Again," her second single for the Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Hybe to boost collaborations between record labels to fill BTS hiatus
Music // 4 days ago
Hybe to boost collaborations between record labels to fill BTS hiatus
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Hybe Co., the agency behind BTS, said it will support collaborations between record labels under its wing to introduce diverse content in what is seen as efforts to fill the hole left by the flagship band's hiatus.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartney
Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartney
John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Jeff Bezos names Dolly Parton 'Courage and Civility' award winner
Jeff Bezos names Dolly Parton 'Courage and Civility' award winner
'Black Panther' tops North American box office with $180M
'Black Panther' tops North American box office with $180M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement