Pink announces 'Summer Carnival' tour for 2023

Pink will perform across North America on the "Summer Carnival" stadium tour in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Pink is going on tour in 2023. The 43-year-old singer will perform across North America on the Summer Carnival stadium tour. Advertisement

Pink will be joined by special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off July 24 in Toronto, Canada, and ends Oct. 9 in Phoenix, Ariz. Tickets go on sale Nov. 21.

"You're up North America! See you next year," Pink wrote on Instagram.

Here's the North American dates for the Summer Carnival tour:

July 24, 2023 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre

July 26 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Great American Ball Park

July 31 -- Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park

Aug. 3 -- New York, N.Y., at Citi Field

Aug. 5 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PNC Park

Aug. 7 -- Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park

Aug. 10 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Target Field

Aug. 12 -- Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field

Aug. 14 -- Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Field

Aug. 16 -- Detroit, Mich., at Comerica Park

Aug. 19 -- Fargo, N.D., at Fargodome

Aug. 21 -- Omaha, Neb., at Charles Schwab Field

Sept. 18 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 22 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Geodis Park

Sept. 25 -- San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome

Sept. 27 -- Houston, Texas, at Minute Maid Park

Sept. 29 -- Dallas, Texas, at Globe Life Field

Oct. 3 -- San Diego, Calif., at Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 5 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium

Oct. 7 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Allegiant Stadium

Oct. 9 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Chase Field

Pink released her eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human, in April 2019. She has released two singles, "Irrelevant" and "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" in 2022.