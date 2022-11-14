Garth Brooks to launch Las Vegas residency show in May 2023

1/4

Garth Brooks announced his "Garth Brooks/Plus One" residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks will launch a new Las Vegas residency show in May 2023. The 60-year-old country music singer announced his Garth Brooks/Plus One residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas during Monday's episode of Good Morning America. Advertisement

"We're calling it the 'Plus One' because we're going to try something we've never tried before," Brooks explained.

"The band is coming but it's the one-man show," he added. "They're going to sit in the audience, so any time you want a fiddle just to come up and join you, any time you just want percussion and background to come up and sing or it's just you -- or just bring the whole band up to do 'Friends in Low Places' -- this should be stupid."

JUST IN: @GarthBrooks announces new 2023 Las Vegas residency! Advertisement Check out all the details of his upcoming "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace: https://t.co/6Ac6l8dlIR pic.twitter.com/ALWPeJohmF— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 14, 2022

The Garth Brooks/Plus One dates are as follows:

May 2023: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

June: 1, 3, 4

July: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23

November: 29

December: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

Pre-sale tickets for Brooks' Ticketmaster Verified Fans go on sale Nov. 21.

Brooks previously had a residency show at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas from December 2009 to November 2013.

Advertisement

The singer released his 11th studio album, Fun, in November 2020. He will release a box set featuring more than 50 live recordings in celebration of his new residency show.

Garth Brooks turns 60: a look back

Superstar country-western singer Garth Brooks makes an appearance at the Warner Brothers Music Awards held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on October 28, 1999. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo