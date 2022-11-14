Advertisement
Music
Nov. 14, 2022 / 9:37 AM

Garth Brooks to launch Las Vegas residency show in May 2023

By Annie Martin
1/4
Garth Brooks announced his "Garth Brooks/Plus One" residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8357851e44ac4c1e5c93183418e2f72f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Garth Brooks announced his "Garth Brooks/Plus One" residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks will launch a new Las Vegas residency show in May 2023.

The 60-year-old country music singer announced his Garth Brooks/Plus One residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas during Monday's episode of Good Morning America.

Advertisement

"We're calling it the 'Plus One' because we're going to try something we've never tried before," Brooks explained.

"The band is coming but it's the one-man show," he added. "They're going to sit in the audience, so any time you want a fiddle just to come up and join you, any time you just want percussion and background to come up and sing or it's just you -- or just bring the whole band up to do 'Friends in Low Places' -- this should be stupid."

The Garth Brooks/Plus One dates are as follows:

May 2023: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

June: 1, 3, 4

July: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23

November: 29

December: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

Pre-sale tickets for Brooks' Ticketmaster Verified Fans go on sale Nov. 21.

Brooks previously had a residency show at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas from December 2009 to November 2013.

Advertisement

The singer released his 11th studio album, Fun, in November 2020. He will release a box set featuring more than 50 live recordings in celebration of his new residency show.

Garth Brooks turns 60: a look back

Superstar country-western singer Garth Brooks makes an appearance at the Warner Brothers Music Awards held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on October 28, 1999. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Taylor Swift scores leading 4 MTV Europe Music Awards Lindsay Lohan on husband Bader Shammas: 'I met my person' Kevin Conroy, actor who voiced Batman, dies at 66 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift scores leading 4 MTV Europe Music Awards
Music // 14 hours ago
Taylor Swift scores leading 4 MTV Europe Music Awards
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. pop star Taylor Swift won a leading four MTV Europe Music Awards at a ceremony in Germany Sunday.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week in a row.
Apink's Eunji releases remake EP, 'Journey for Myself' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Apink's Eunji releases remake EP, 'Journey for Myself' music video
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star Eunji released the solo remake EP "Log" and a music video for the song "Journey for Myself."
Taylor Swift adds 17 shows to 'Eras' tour
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift adds 17 shows to 'Eras' tour
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift added 17 dates to the North American leg of her "Eras" tour in 2023.
Louis Tomlinson releases 'Faith in the Future' album
Music // 3 days ago
Louis Tomlinson releases 'Faith in the Future' album
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson released his second solo album, "Faith in the Future."
Rihanna releases song 'Born Again' for 'Black Panther' sequel
Music // 3 days ago
Rihanna releases song 'Born Again' for 'Black Panther' sequel
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Rihanna released "Born Again," her second single for the Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Hybe to boost collaborations between record labels to fill BTS hiatus
Music // 4 days ago
Hybe to boost collaborations between record labels to fill BTS hiatus
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Hybe Co., the agency behind BTS, said it will support collaborations between record labels under its wing to introduce diverse content in what is seen as efforts to fill the hole left by the flagship band's hiatus.
Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson win big at the CMA Awards
Music // 4 days ago
Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson win big at the CMA Awards
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson and Luke Combs were the big winners at the Country Music Awards gala Wednesday night in Nashville.
Treasure release explosive 'VolKno' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Treasure release explosive 'VolKno' music video
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a music video for "VolKno," a song by members Choi Hyun-suk, Yoshi and Haruto.
Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Cody Johnson win early CMA awards
Music // 4 days ago
Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Cody Johnson win early CMA awards
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Cody Johnson were announced as early CMA winners on "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartney
Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartney
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Dave Chappelle, 'SNL' send up HBO's 'House of the Dragon'
Dave Chappelle, 'SNL' send up HBO's 'House of the Dragon'
Jeff Bezos names Dolly Parton 'Courage and Civility' award winner
Jeff Bezos names Dolly Parton 'Courage and Civility' award winner
'Black Panther' tops North American box office with $180M
'Black Panther' tops North American box office with $180M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement