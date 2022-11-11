Apink's Eunji releases remake EP, 'Journey for Myself' music video

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Eunji is making her comeback.

The 29-year-old K-pop star released the solo remake EP Log and a music video for the song "Journey for Myself" on Friday.

The "Journey for Myself" video shows Eunji walk and dance with sparklers along a beach.

Log features Eunji's renditions of "Journey for Myself," originally released by Korean rock band Buzz, "Blue Whale" by YB, "Dream" by Cho Yong-pil, "For Love" by Kim Jong-hwan and "Around Thirty" by Kim Kwang-seok.

The EP is Eunji's first since Simple, released in July 2020.

Eunji came to fame with the girl group Apink, which also consists of Chorong, Bomi, Namjoo and Hayoung. The group released its fourth full-length Korean album, Horn, in February.