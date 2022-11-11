Trending
Music
Nov. 11, 2022 / 9:25 AM

Rihanna releases song 'Born Again' for 'Black Panther' sequel

By Annie Martin
Rihanna released "Born Again," her second single for the Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fa7798ee9b1ccfb4d005ed331cd9f6a9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Rihanna is back with new music.

The 34-year-old singer and actress released the song "Born Again" on Friday.

"Born Again" is Rihanna's second single for the Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which opened in theaters Friday.

"I'd give my heart to this place / I'd give my whole soul and whatever it takes, never run away / And I'd relive this just to see your face again / I know that you'd do the same, born again," she sings.

Rihanna previously released the song "Lift Me Up" for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"Lift Me Up" is a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa, aka Black Panther, in the first Black Panther film. Boseman died at age 43 in August 2020 following a private battle with colon cancer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Ngong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta.

Moments from Rihanna's career

Rihanna points her finger during a performance at Arthur Ashe Kids Day held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York on August 27 , 2005. The following month her album "Music of the Sun" debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard album chart. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rihanna released her eighth studio album, Anti, in 2016.

The singer will headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February 2023.

