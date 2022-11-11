Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 11, 2022 / 9:51 AM

Louis Tomlinson releases 'Faith in the Future' album

By Annie Martin
1/5
Louis Tomlinson released his second solo album, "Faith in the Future." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/48ddd007f649ece7c20bc1118afd9377/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Louis Tomlinson released his second solo album, "Faith in the Future." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Louis Tomlinson is back with new music.

The 30-year-old singer released the album Faith in the Future on Friday.

Advertisement

"Faith In The Future is finally out! This album means everything to me, massive thank you to everyone involved and obviously a massive thank you to you the fans! Can't wait to tour these songs!!" he wrote on Instagram.

Faith in the Future features the singles "Bigger Than Me," "Out of My System" and "Silver Tongues."

The album also includes the songs "The Greatest," "Written All Over Your Face," "Lucky Again," "Face the Music," "Chicago," "Common People," "Angels Fly," "Saturdays," "She is Beauty We Are World Class," "All This Time" and "That's the Way Love Goes."

Tomlinson will promote Faith in the Future with a new world tour in 2023. The North American leg of the tour begins May 26, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn., and ends July 29 in New York.

Advertisement

Tomlinson will also tour in Europe and the U.K. in fall 2023.

"Really really excited to finally announce the North America tour! These songs were created for these moments and I can't wait to share them with you!" he wrote Thursday on Instagram.

Advertisement

Tomlinson came to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction, which has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2015. The singer released his debut solo album, Walls, in January 2020.

Read More

Harry Styles wears uniform-style look at 'My Policeman' premiere Pharrell Williams confirms song with BTS: 'It's amazing' Treasure release explosive 'VolKno' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Rihanna releases song 'Born Again' for 'Black Panther' sequel
Music // 1 hour ago
Rihanna releases song 'Born Again' for 'Black Panther' sequel
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Rihanna released "Born Again," her second single for the Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Hybe to boost collaborations between record labels to fill BTS hiatus
Music // 1 day ago
Hybe to boost collaborations between record labels to fill BTS hiatus
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Hybe Co., the agency behind BTS, said it will support collaborations between record labels under its wing to introduce diverse content in what is seen as efforts to fill the hole left by the flagship band's hiatus.
Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson win big at the CMA Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson win big at the CMA Awards
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson and Luke Combs were the big winners at the Country Music Awards gala Wednesday night in Nashville.
Treasure release explosive 'VolKno' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Treasure release explosive 'VolKno' music video
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a music video for "VolKno," a song by members Choi Hyun-suk, Yoshi and Haruto.
Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Cody Johnson win early CMA awards
Music // 1 day ago
Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Cody Johnson win early CMA awards
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Cody Johnson were announced as early CMA winners on "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning.
Jeff Cook, founding member of band Alabama, dies at 73
Music // 1 day ago
Jeff Cook, founding member of band Alabama, dies at 73
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Jeff Cook, a guitarist and founding member of the country music band Alabama, died Monday.
CMA Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 2 days ago
CMA Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The 2022 Country Music Awards will take place Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Here's how to watch the star-studded awards show.
Itzy pose for camera in 'Cheshire' concept film
Music // 2 days ago
Itzy pose for camera in 'Cheshire' concept film
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released a concept film for their forthcoming EP "Cheshire."
Seventeen release 'Dream' EP, music video
Music // 2 days ago
Seventeen release 'Dream' EP, music video
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released the Japanese EP "Dream" and a music video for the title track of the same name.
Salt-N-Pepa join Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music // 5 days ago
Salt-N-Pepa join Hollywood Walk of Fame
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'John Wick: Chapter 4' introduces new foes, family for Keanu Reeves
'John Wick: Chapter 4' introduces new foes, family for Keanu Reeves
A mysterious evil appears in 'Quiet Part Loud' trailer
A mysterious evil appears in 'Quiet Part Loud' trailer
CMA winner Lainey Wilson performs 'Heart like a Truck' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
CMA winner Lainey Wilson performs 'Heart like a Truck' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Jon Pardi's wife Summer shows baby bump on CMA red carpet
Jon Pardi's wife Summer shows baby bump on CMA red carpet
Famous birthdays for Nov. 11: Demi Moore, Leonardo DiCaprio
Famous birthdays for Nov. 11: Demi Moore, Leonardo DiCaprio
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement