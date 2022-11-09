Trending
Nov. 9, 2022 / 1:29 PM

Treasure release explosive 'VolKno' music video

By Annie Martin

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a video for the song "VolKno" on Wednesday.

"VolKno" is a song by Treasure members Choi Hyun-suk, Yoshi and Haruto.

The explosive video shows the trio rock out in the desert.

"VolKno" appears on Treasure's EP The Second Step: Chapter Two, released in October. The EP also features the songs "Hello," "Clap!," "Thank You" and "Hold It In."

Treasure also consists of Jihoon, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Bang Ye-dam, Doyoung, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan.

The group originally planned to release the "VolKno" video Nov. 4 but delayed due to the Seoul Halloween tragedy.

Music // 1 hour ago
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Cody Johnson were announced as early CMA winners on "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning.
Music // 3 hours ago
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Jeff Cook, a guitarist and founding member of the country music band Alabama, died Monday.
Music // 6 hours ago
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The 2022 Country Music Awards will take place Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Here's how to watch the star-studded awards show.
Music // 1 day ago
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released a concept film for their forthcoming EP "Cheshire."
Music // 1 day ago
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released the Japanese EP "Dream" and a music video for the title track of the same name.
Music // 4 days ago
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
Music // 4 days ago
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Music // 5 days ago
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift added eight dates to the North American leg of her "Eras" tour in 2023.
Music // 5 days ago
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Paramore performed "This is Why" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" and announced a new North American tour.
Music // 5 days ago
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys released her first Christmas album, "Santa Baby," and a music video for the song "December Back 2 June."
Movie review: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provokes intrigue and emotion
Jennifer Aniston shares fertility struggles: 'The ship has sailed'
Casey Anthony speaks out in new Peacock series
'True Detective' Season 4 begins production in Iceland
Movie review: 'The Fabelmans' captures Spielberg's personal magic
