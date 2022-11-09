Trending
Nov. 9, 2022 / 8:12 AM

CMA Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By UPI Staff
Luke Bryan, seen here hosting at the CMA Awards in 2021, will co-host the show this year with Peyton Manning. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The 2022 Country Music Awards will take place Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Country star and last year's CMA host, Luke Bryan, will co-host this year with retired football star Peyton Manning.

How to watch

The CMAs will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and stream on Hulu the next day. It will also be available on ABC.com, Sling, Fubo TV, to those with an account.

Presenters

Presenters include Mookie Betts, Breland, Jessica Chastain, Jordan Davis, Sarah Drew, Cole Hauser, Tyler Hubbard, Wynonna Judd, Lady A, Rex Linn, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Reba McEntire, Ben and Erin Napier, Lionel Richie, Jeannie Seely, Michael Shannon and Lainey Wilson.

Performers

The show will open with a tribute by Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert to the late Loretta Lynn. It will feature collaborations by several artists, including Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce performing "You're Drunk, Go Home;" Brothers Osborne and The War and Treaty performing "It's Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It);" Hardy and Lainey Wilson performing "Wait in the Truck;" Elle King and The. Black Keys performing "Great Balls of Fire;" Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne performing "When Will I Be Loved;" Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry performing "Where We Started;" Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless performing "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive;" and Zac Brown Band, Jimmie Allen and Marcus King performing "Out in the Middle." There will also be performances by Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson and Cole Swindell.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Alan Jackson will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, which is presented to a performer who has reached the highest degree of recognition in country music. Country luminaries Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson will perform a tribute to Jackson.

Nominees

"Things a Man Oughta Know" singer Lainey Wilson leads with six nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and Shane McAnally have five nominations each.

Entertainer of the Year nominees include Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.

CMA Entertainer of the Year winners through the years

Luke Combs receives the award for Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards on November 10, 2021. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

