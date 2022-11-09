Trending
Music
Nov. 9, 2022 / 10:53 AM

Jeff Cook, founding member of band Alabama, dies at 73

By Annie Martin
Jeff Cook (R), pictured with Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, died Monday at age 73. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0c0c737ce7e2bf79ea3ed818e8ab282f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jeff Cook (R), pictured with Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, died Monday at age 73. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Jeff Cook, a guitarist and founding member of the country music band Alabama, has died.

Cook died Monday at his home in Destin, Fla., Alabama's rep, Don Murry Grubbs, said Tuesday to CNN. Cook was 73.

Alabama confirmed Cook's death in a statement Tuesday on Instagram. The band said Cook "passed away peacefully" with family and close friends by his side.

"The multi-award winning guitarist was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2012. Cook was a champion in all he attempted and he courageously faced his battle with a positive attitude," the group said.

Cook, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry founded Alabama in 1969. The trio initially performed under the name Wild Country and changed their name in 1977.

Alabama has released 23 albums and is known for such singles as "Tennessee River," "Love in the First Degree," "Mountain Music" and "Dixieland Delight."

Cook also played fiddle and other instruments and is "credited for introducing the electric double neck guitar to country music," according to the band.

The musician was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame and Fiddlers Hall of Fame during his lifetime.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Jeff Cook (C) poses with Teddy Gentry (L) and Randy Owens (R) of country music band Alabama in November 2012. Cook, a founding member of the award-winning band known for singles such as "Tennessee River," died at the age of 73 on November 7, 2022 following a battle with Parkinson's disease. Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo

