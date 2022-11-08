Trending
Nov. 8, 2022 / 1:39 PM

Itzy pose for camera in 'Cheshire' concept film

By Annie Martin
Itzy released a concept film for their forthcoming EP "Cheshire." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0d1ff6da31e57d45fbc4567222a40485/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Itzy released a concept film for their forthcoming EP "Cheshire." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop stars released a concept film for their forthcoming EP, Cheshire, on Tuesday.

The teaser shows the members of Itzy posing for the camera while in a dance studio.

Itzy will release Cheshire and a new music video Nov. 30.

Leading up to the release, the group will share teaser photos, a second concept film, a track list and track spoiler video. Itzy will release music video teasers Nov. 27 and 28.

Itzy announced Cheshire on Monday. The EP will be the group's first since Checkmate, released in July.

Itzy is in the midst of its Checkmate world tour, which kicked off in Seoul in August. The group will conclude the North American leg of the tour Nov. 13 in New York.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group made its debut in 2019.

