Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 4, 2022 / 11:54 AM

Taylor Swift adds 8 shows to 'Eras' tour

By Annie Martin
1/6
Taylor Swift added eight dates to the North American leg of her "Eras" tour in 2023. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b715b6f648c1d551c11e640c09ce2892/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Taylor Swift added eight dates to the North American leg of her "Eras" tour in 2023. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is adding new dates to her Eras tour.

The 32-year-old singer added eight shows to the North American leg of the tour on Friday.

Advertisement

"UM. Looks like I'll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected... we're adding 8 shows to the tour," she wrote on Twitter.

The new dates are as follows:

April 14, 2023 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium

May 5 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium

May 14 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial Field

May 21 - Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette Stadium

May 28 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium

July 23 - Seattle, Wash., at Lumen Field

July 28 - Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi's Stadium

Aug. 3 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium

Swift announced the Eras tour on Tuesday. The North American leg of the tour kicks off March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz., and ends Aug. 5 in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Special guests include Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM and Gracie Adams. Swift said the tour will take fans on "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)."

"I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming," she added.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Capital One card holders to begin Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

Moments from Taylor Swift's career

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Swift released the album Midnights and a music video for the song "Anti-Hero" in October. She followed up with a music video for "Bejeweled" last week.

Read More

Taylor Swift to launch 'Eras' tour in March 2023 Taylor Swift becomes first artist to sweep Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 Taylor Swift recruits Laura Dern, HAIM for 'Bejeweled' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Paramore perform on 'Tonight Show,' announce 2023 tour
Music // 1 hour ago
Paramore perform on 'Tonight Show,' announce 2023 tour
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Paramore performed "This is Why" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" and announced a new North American tour.
Alicia Keys releases holiday album, 'December Back 2 June' music video
Music // 34 minutes ago
Alicia Keys releases holiday album, 'December Back 2 June' music video
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys released her first Christmas album, "Santa Baby," and a music video for the song "December Back 2 June."
Pink releases 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' single, music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Pink releases 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' single, music video
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Pink released a single and music video for the new song "Never Gonna Not Dance Again."
Drake, 21 Savage unveil 'Her Loss' album cover
Music // 1 day ago
Drake, 21 Savage unveil 'Her Loss' album cover
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Drake and 21 Savage shared the cover art for "Her Loss" after delaying the album's release.
Selena Gomez releases 'My Mind & Me' single ahead of documentary
Music // 1 day ago
Selena Gomez releases 'My Mind & Me' single ahead of documentary
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez released "My Mind & Me," a new song for her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name.
Reba McEntire postpones shows after being put on vocal rest
Music // 1 day ago
Reba McEntire postpones shows after being put on vocal rest
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Country music singer Reba McEntire rescheduled three concerts due to health issues.
Recording Academy to announce Grammy nominees live on Nov. 15
Music // 1 day ago
Recording Academy to announce Grammy nominees live on Nov. 15
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The 65th annual Grammy Awards nominations will be announced live from the Grammy Museum during Latin Grammy Week on Nov. 15.
Pharrell Williams confirms song with BTS: 'It's amazing'
Music // 3 days ago
Pharrell Williams confirms song with BTS: 'It's amazing'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Pharrell Williams teased his collaboration with K-pop group BTS in a new interview with RM.
Taylor Swift to launch 'Eras' tour in March 2023
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift to launch 'Eras' tour in March 2023
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Anti-Hero" singer Taylor Swift will perform across the United States on a new stadium tour in 2023.
Lil Baby's 'It's Only Me' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 6 days ago
Lil Baby's 'It's Only Me' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Baby's "It's Only Me" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drake, 21 Savage unveil 'Her Loss' album cover
Drake, 21 Savage unveil 'Her Loss' album cover
Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Daniel Radcliffe: 'Al Yankovic Story' goes for laughs, not accuracy, realism
Daniel Radcliffe: 'Al Yankovic Story' goes for laughs, not accuracy, realism
'Lady Chatterley's Lover' trailer: Emma Corrin embarks on passionate affair
'Lady Chatterley's Lover' trailer: Emma Corrin embarks on passionate affair
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement