Nov. 4, 2022 / 9:31 AM

Pink releases 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' single, music video

By Annie Martin
Pink released a single and music video for the new song "Never Gonna Not Dance Again." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Pink released a single and music video for the new song "Never Gonna Not Dance Again." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Pink is back with new music.

The 43-year-old singer released a single and music video for the song "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" on Friday.

In "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," Pink sings about loving dance even through hard times.

"If someone told me that the world would end tonight / You could take all that I got, for once I wouldn't start a fight / You could have my liquor, take my dinner, take my fun / My birthday cake, my soul, my dog, take everything I love / But, oh, one thing I'm never gonna do / Is throw away my dancin' shoes," she sings.

The music video shows Pink roller skate through a grocery store, where she meets other shoppers and starts a dance party.

"Never Gonna Not Dance Again" is Pink's second single of 2022, following "Irrelevant."

Moments from Pink's career

Pink strikes a pose at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 7, 2000. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

The singer released her eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human, in April 2019.

