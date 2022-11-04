Pink releases 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' single, music video

1/5

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Pink is back with new music. The 43-year-old singer released a single and music video for the song "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" on Friday. Advertisement

In "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," Pink sings about loving dance even through hard times.

"If someone told me that the world would end tonight / You could take all that I got, for once I wouldn't start a fight / You could have my liquor, take my dinner, take my fun / My birthday cake, my soul, my dog, take everything I love / But, oh, one thing I'm never gonna do / Is throw away my dancin' shoes," she sings.

The music

shows Pink roller skate through a grocery store, where she meets other shoppers

and starts a dance party.

"Never Gonna Not Dance Again" is Pink's second single of 2022, following "Irrelevant."

The singer released her eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human, in April 2019.