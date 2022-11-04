Trending
Music
Nov. 4, 2022

Alicia Keys releases holiday album, 'December Back 2 June' music video

By Annie Martin
Alicia Keys released her first Christmas album, "Santa Baby," and a music video for the song "December Back 2 June." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bdfac2125ab237d0ebb036ffeaaaa20e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys is back with new music.

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter released the Christmas album Santa Baby and a music video for the song "December Back 2 June" on Friday.

The "December Back 2 June" video shows Keys host a holiday party for her loved ones.

"Perfect vibe for the season!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Come party with me at my Harlem house party."

Santa Baby marks Keys' first holiday album. The album features Keys' renditions of classic holiday songs and the original songs "Favorite Things," "You Don't Have to Be Alone," "Old Memories on Christmas" and "Not Even the King."

Keys released her eighth studio album, Keys, in December 2021.

