Nov. 3, 2022 / 9:37 AM

Reba McEntire postpones shows after being put on vocal rest

By Annie Martin
Reba McEntire rescheduled three concerts due to health issues. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7bc0e6a9067adf6d7e7c83987cda9388/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Reba McEntire rescheduled three concerts due to health issues. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire is postponing her remaining shows for the week.

The 67-year-old country music singer rescheduled three concerts on her Reba: Live in Concert tour after being put on vocal rest.

"My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend's shows," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for understanding."

McEntire was to perform Thursday in Raleigh, N.C., Friday in Columbus, Ohio, and Saturday in Indianapolis, Ind.

The Columbus and Raleigh shows will now take place Dec. 2 and 3, respectively, while the Indianapolis concert was rescheduled to Dec. 16.

McEntire is scheduled to perform Nov. 10 in Estero, Fla.

The singer did not specify why she was put on vocal rest.

McEntire will also perform Nov. 9 at the CMA Music Awards.

